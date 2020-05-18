Pullman puts shoulders to pandemic consequences

Pullmanites can and should be proud of their city government’s response to the tax revenue downfall from COVID-19.
City employees also deserve gratitude for their responses to the reality of present and future economic facts of life.
As reported in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News on Thursday, the city has temporarily furloughed or reduced work hours for nearly 10 percent of staff as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That calculates to about 20 of the city’s 225 full-time employees, and surely everyone knows that the city will have to make further payroll cuts before the local and national economies recover.
City administrators and councilors have stepped up in several ways. One of the most important is continuing to pay health insurance premiums for affected employees. Loss of medical insurance is devastating to all but the wealthy.
Most of the hits have come to the Parks, Facilities and Recreation Department, and to Neill Public Library.
Some came earlier in the year when the state issued its stay-at-home order, and some later when 12 employees volunteered for a state-approved job-sharing program.
These employees continue to be employed, with a 90-hour-a-month cap, or just over half of full employment. Again, the city is paying their health premiums and these employees continue to earn towards retirement pay.
City Finance Director Mike Urban told the Daily News that these employees “worked it out among themselves and came to us with a plan.”
There is comfort in knowing that cuts already have been approved by the city council and that staff and council are addressing a gloomy future.
As indicated by Urban, who said: “We’ll be looking at going deeper. We’ll look for volunteers first, then look at what’s equitable to taxpayers — what absolutely needs to be done” and then prioritizing services.
Surely there will be much angst — even anger — in the community over deciding what, where and how much to cut.
Decisions about whose ox will get gored aren’t easy. We’re not talking about a little bloodletting, or even a pound of flesh here or there.
Just as surgeons must cut away injured flesh and bone that cannot be healed, to save the life of an accident or gunshot victim, city leaders must cut budgets in a manner that preserves vital functions.
All concerned are wise in facing up to nasty, painful real-world problems with foresight and premeditation. This will produce the best results with the least harm; but make no mistake about it, oxen will be gored.
We all should be proud that, unlike so many of our national leaders who have stuck their heads in the sand like ostriches in hopes the pandemic will go away, the City of Pullman has taken, and is taking, steps to deal with the continuing crisis.
I’ll close with wise phrases from a couple of my favorite pioneer Mormon hymns, they seem apropos to our times and experiences: “Come, help the good work move along; Put your shoulder to the wheel,” and “Let us often speak kind words to each other.”
Terence L. Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He encourages email to terence@moscow.com.