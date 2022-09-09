Pullman’s still here, but where are the children?

I miss children. When I first moved here, there were lots of children in the neighborhood. Now, it is all college students and a few older permanent residents. I think I am one of three nonstudents living in my block. I miss children’s voices and laughter. I miss watching them play. I grew up on Alpha Road in Pullman, a few blocks from where I live now when Harvey Road was the north city limits and Stadium Way didn’t exist. The creek I used to play in is now enclosed in a culvert. Old Mrs. Trull’s cow is long gone. All around where I live now was vacant property with a few scattered houses.
With all the student cars, this neighborhood is no longer even safe for small children. I haven’t driven around College Hill for a long time. I wonder if I would even see evidence of children if I did?
In my preschool years, it was fun to call on my mother’s woman friends and talk to them while they baked pies, washed dishes, changed their baby’s diaper or worked at a sewing machine. It was really a good education. I learned a lot. I was probably a pest but now I wish I had some children to visit me and chat. Maybe I was regarded as good company for some of them.
Also, in my preschool years, my friends and I wandered all over the campus. Several of us wandered into the Lambda Chi house one day and weren’t discovered until we reached the second floor where we found fellows with towels around their waists at the bathroom sinks shaving. I remember them telling us, very gently, all the things they would do to us if we stayed, like hanging us up by clothes hangers in the closet. Anyway, we got out of there in a hurry — at that point, they didn’t need to shoo us out.
While we wandered all over campus, one of our favorite stops was the veterinary building which was kitty-corner down the hill from College Hall. It had stalls for cattle, sheep and horses on the lower level. We were regular customers since our dogs were forever getting foxtails in their ears. We enjoyed the other science labs too and sometimes they would let us in to see what they were doing. I wonder how many of those in charge appreciated dealing with pesky, inquisitive children.
Pullman didn’t have a kindergarten when I was small so the old Edison and Franklin schools had only six grades. The high school building housed seventh and eighth grades in four rooms on the south end of the building and up to three grades of grade school in the lowest level as well. These three rooms prevented very young students who lived in that hill from having to cross Grand Avenue on their way to school. The rural kids were all taken to the high school, where some boarded buses for Edison or Franklin. This procedure was reversed after school. The rest of us regarded a bus trip anywhere as a treat. As I got older and began staying home alone myself, I began to do some babysitting starting with older preschool children, then going progressively to younger kids as I gained more experience.
Since I had no siblings, I was grateful for all my mother’s friends who taught me the ins and outs of childcare when I made the rounds visiting them when I was younger. I learned a lot from them and had no opportunity at home to get that experience. It helped, too, when I became a mother myself. Still, I was thankful for my hubby’s help and advice as he grew up in a large family. He enjoyed children and I would like to have given him more but, alas, I had only one, I told her she made up for in quality what we lacked in quantity.
Harding lives in Pullman and is a longtimeLeague of Women Voters member. She also has served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.