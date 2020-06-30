Pullman should find way to make parklets possible

On June 16, the Pullman Lodging Tax Advisory Committee denied a request by the city to fund three parklets projects in downtown Pullman. Cleaning and money were cited as the two main causes of worry. Understandable but also unfortunate.
Parklets are sidewalk extensions that usually feature benches, decks and bike racks, designed to fit snugly in one or two parking spaces. Commonly made out of wood or some composite material, or both, they add a warm and elegant touch to an otherwise austere concrete and asphalt background.
But they are only in one sense about seats and a cool look. More so they are an expression of a healthy partnership between city and community, both business and the common resident. Indeed, they come with just as much symbolic capital as they do functional.
A city that features them is very different from one that does not, the first signifying a commitment to shared values and social justice, the other not so much. To give up a parking spot in favor of public seating is a powerful statement about the willingness to relax one form of power in favor of another, say, the authoritarian in favor of the common.
Public infrastructure such as roads, alleys and sidewalks are highly regulated and policed, demanding the public behave in a certain way. And for a good reason, namely to ensure an orderly and fair access to public and commercial amenities. But they are also fraught with political, economic and social tensions, traditionally favoring a certain sector of society over another, rich over poor and so on. Even though the Interstate Highway Act of 1956 was billed as a defense against nuclear attacks, for instance, the reality was that it was fought for and won by the tire and car industry.
Wide and speedy swaths of asphalt may seem innocent enough, but the truth lies in the fact they are a product of aggressive political and economic agendas. No surprise there, but what is a surprise is our complacent approach to questions of public space, especially now.
The terrible events in Minneapolis and then again in Seattle and later other cities have made it clear that we have yet to come to terms with who controls the street. Yes, it may seem peaceful and placid enough on a sunny Sunday afternoon, but look deeper and you’ll see that lurking beneath that sidewalk, curb and traffic light are powers of important and lasting impact, not all bad, but all certainly vying for your economic, social and political attention. Including that by the police officer who pressed George Floyd to the ground and over asphalt, making it clear that the street is still not the democratic space we thought it was.
Racial tensions are bad but so are environmental degradations. Cars are bad not only insofar that they contribute to greenhouse gas emissions but also the degree to which they consume resources. Even electric cars, which are indeed much better for the environment than internal combustion engine vehicles, are not so innocent, their batteries requiring “a range of rare earth metals” to make them viable for modern travel. Replacing a car with a parklet may not do much in reducing our obsession with driving but it could inspire a more balanced approach.
Further benefits of parklets are those that speak to the importance and presence of local talent and culture. Unlike the silly corten steel planters scattered about town, in all likelihood ordered on Amazon, parklets require a designer, a builder and a recognition that context matters. A parklet facing Evolve on Main will no doubt look different from one across high street plaza, each responding to needs separate from the other.
That Pullman may or may not suffer directly from social and environmental issues does not matter. What does is a certain awareness of where we are in history and how even a small town can do its share to improve the world. Why not take this opportunity to think big, or really just bigger than we’ve been, and take a stab at making a difference, aesthetically, politically and in so many other ways.
The effort could only endear and attract the world to us tourists, who seem to loom large on the minds of the denying committee. The city would do well to find a way to build the parklets.
Ayad Rahmani has been with Washington State University since 1997 and is an associate associate professor in the School of Design and Construction.