Quarter century of gun violence

The following column appeared in print 28 years ago, in 1995. Thus far in 2023, there have been more mass shootings than days on the calendar.
In light of the recent epidemic of carnage made more lethal by the easy availability of military-style assault weapons, my words urging common sense now seem naive.
Paranoia is alive and well and is inflamed by the National Rifle Association and its handmaidens in the Republican Party. Background checks lead straight into federal goons crashing through your door to seize grandpa’s 12-gauge. Doncha’ know?
Here’s the 1995 column, “My first car was an armored personnel carrier”:
Americans have a common-sense distrust of political movements which divide people and foreclose discussion. We love haggling and expect our leaders to be masters at the art of give-and-take. This much said, our relatively bland style of politics does throw up a few quirks. Radicals, unable to score victories under their own banners, occasionally maneuver their way into power by infiltrating the existing party system. The extreme right wing took over the Republican Party in 1964 and nominated Senator Barry Goldwater. Eight years later, the Democratic Party was captured by left-wing ideologues, nominated McGovern, and took a similar serious thumping at the polls.
Despite ominous signs that the Republican Party today is becoming the handmaiden for abortion and gun activists, it can generally be said the American government has developed amid dialogue and consensus over broad goals and objectives. Where fragmentation occurs and policies are shaped not by Yankee ingenuity but by tests of ideological purity, our country has been poorly served.
Hair trigger issues do come along and surely confound our nation’s ability to govern itself. Gun control is one of those. A lot of people are talking but nobody’s listening. As long as the hardliners who seized control and the NRA in 1997 continue to feed their fortress mentality, there will be no meaningful dialogue; as long as those on the left who see gun owners as redneck Neanderthals, there will be no coherent national policy.
Seldom does any group get everything it wants. Gun control partisans need to realize that fact and step back from the breach. Outside of Gordon Liddy and a handful of his wacko associates, nobody seriously believes the Constitution authorizes an American citizen to own a tactical nuclear weapon. OK. Maybe that would be a good place to start. How about surface-to-air missiles of the sort used by terrorists in bringing down civilian airliners? Another likely point of agreement. Anti-tank weapons? Howitzers mounted on your neighbor’s front porch?
If, as most people would probably agree, private ownership of these sorts of weapons is not protected by the Bill of Rights, then the discussion needs to shift to which are and why. Is personal protection the issue? My own first choice would be a modified choke 12-gauge loaded with buckshot. Even if I miss,the noise and smoke in a darkened room would scare off any intruder. The handgun would be my second choice but far down the list. For the same reason, I’d rule out Claymore mines and poison gas. We’re talking about home security here.
If these modern-day “Tommy guns,” mortars and grenades don’t have much use against your everyday prowler, can they still be justified as providing personal protection? Maybe. Maybe if you are a drug lord or live in fear of “jackbooted federal thugs” breaking in your door. I wonder about those who feel the need for a weapon capable of bringing down not just one target, or even two, but many, many targets all in the blink of an eye.
Am I living in a dream world, or do we have a lot of paranoia these days?
Ruby Ridge and Waco. OK. Bad. Clearly no winners here. I believe, however, that violence begets violence, just as preparation for war often is a precursor to the real thing. I pay my taxes and contribute to society as best I can. I don’t traffic in illegal firearms or live in a paramilitary, armed compound. And I can’t realistically foresee my door being kicked in by federal agents. It seems all really quite simple. If you arm yourself to the teeth expecting Armageddon, don’t be surprised when a man with a badge comes knocking.
Weapons for hunting? You bet. Do it myself. Guns for personal security? Clearly guaranteed by the Constitution. Weapons of mass destruction? Who needs them? Isn’t that really the question? Who needs them and why? And these are the folks shaping the national dialogue on gun control?
