Quarter century of gun violence

McGehee

The following column appeared in print 28 years ago, in 1995. Thus far in 2023, there have been more mass shootings than days on the calendar.

In light of the recent epidemic of carnage made more lethal by the easy availability of military-style assault weapons, my words urging common sense now seem naive.

Paranoia is alive and well and is inflamed by the National Rifle Association and its handmaidens in the Republican Party. Background checks lead straight into federal goons crashing through your door to seize grandpa’s 12-gauge. Doncha’ know?