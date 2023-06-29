Quoting Hitler is one example of shift in right

Last week, an Indiana chapter of Moms for Liberty, a nonprofit organization that advocates for “parental rights” in education, ended up apologizing and condemning Adolf Hitler after previously using a quote from the racist and anti-Semitic Nazi leader in its newsletter.

“We condemn Adolf Hitler’s actions and his dark place in human history,” read a statement from chapter chairperson Paige Miller on the cover of the revised newsletter. “We should not have quoted him in our newsletter and express our deepest apology.”

The group was recently labeled as an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center in its annual 2022 Year in Hate and Extremism report. The initial version of the newsletter included the quote, “He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future,” and cited Hitler. While the origin of the quote is not entirely known, it has been attributed in numerous historical texts to a 1935 rally speech by the Nazi leader.

