Ramona Quimby was my very first literary hero

Children’s writer Beverly Cleary died March 25 at the age of 104. She was best known for her series of books about Ramona Quimby and her family.
I was a hot mess as a kid, shy and nonconforming, I never seemed to say or do the right things. And Ramona Quimby taught me that it was OK to be me.
The term “a hot mess” hadn’t yet arrived in the lexicon during the years I was growing up, but it perfectly described me — likely still does. In the days before diapers for kids was ordinary, I routinely wet my pants, until the day I first set foot inside Mrs. Thompson’s kindergarten classroom, and something clicked. I must have realized that getting my s--- together was a preferable alternative to risking social disgrace, possibly irrevocably and forever.
What would Ramona Quimby do? WWRQD?
Despite having cleared my bladder-control hurdle with flying colors, I continued to wet the bed. Until one summer during a two-week visit at my grandparents, my grandfather suddenly got wise and began setting his alarm for 5 a.m. in order to march me half-asleep to the bathroom. I don’t know why no one had thought of this sooner. It would have saved untold amounts of laundry and shame.
“Laundry and Shame: A Memoir.”
In addition, I was resistant to learning and preferred to stare out the window and daydream. My daydreams weren’t complicated; they centered around my taking care of baby animals in the animal sanctuary I planned to own. Or else I daydreamed about pop idols falling in love with me. Or being discovered by a talent scout and spectacularly appearing on the Donnie and Marie show.
Lagging behind my peers, I hadn’t learned to tie my shoes, all those tricky loops confounded me. This was before Velcro. I couldn’t tell time, either. The concept of a round clock face, hands that went hither-wither, and numbers that corresponded with some temporal comprehension of existence was beyond me. This was in the years before digital clocks. The years before cell phones. In the years before a heart emoji sufficed for a Hallmark sympathy card and a casserole.
Eventually I did figure out how to tie my shoes. Obviously. I figured out how to tell time, for whatever good it has done me because I’m always late. But struggling with learning these things, the humiliations, have never left me. And anxieties around learning still pervades. I can imagine that Ramona Quimby was not without her anxieties and insecurities too. As a child, my spending time with Ramona provided comfort and fellowship. Ramona Quimby was many things, and being headstrong, impulsive and stubborn was just the tip of the surface. She had, of course, many more traits that I could identify with. Many more traits that I could draw strength from. And likely, emulate.
When I was in the sixth grade the Especially Special Persons project was implemented. It was a year- long project, consisting of completing various tasks — akin to earning Scout badges. A student earned an ESP badge and became eligible for privileges like chewing gum, getting soda from the machine in the teacher’s lounge, extended recess.
By the end of the year, 50-plus kids were on board with the indoctrination, except for me and Ricky, the Mexican boy. Was it remarkable that the only two kids — conscientious objectors — who didn’t participate in the program happened to be Native American and Mexican American? I don’t know. But I can tell you that all the rest of the students were white.
On the last day of school the ESP, kids left school grounds for a picnic, prizes and games. Me and Ricky spent the whole afternoon in the classroom, at our desks, like we were in detention. What made an “Especially Special Person” so “Especially Special” if everyone was “Especially Special?” This was a fail as far as I (or Ricky) was concerned.
WWRQD?
Beverly Cleary paved the way for weirdos, laggers, rebels and hot messes like me.
Tiffany Midge is a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation and was raised by wolves in the Pacific Northwest. Her book of essays, “Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s” was a finalist for a Washington State Book Award. She enjoys composting and frisky walks through dewy meadows. Midge lives in Moscow.