RBG and the fight for enduring change

We lost an American powerhouse on Friday with the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Now, we face what is sure to be a nasty political battle over who will succeed her. In an election year already fraught with drama and foul behavior, this Supreme Court vacancy will either bring out the best, or I’m afraid, the worst in us.
But enough about that. I don’t want to spend my precious 700 words fretting about the impending political nonsense. Rather, I want to take this opportunity to honor Justice Ginsburg and reflect on how she and her tireless work have positively affected me and so many others.
“Notorious RBG,” as she was affectionately known to us millennials, was a champion of human rights and gender equality. She argued over 300 gender discrimination cases, six of which were before the Supreme Court. She also co-founded the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project.
She served on the Supreme Court for almost as long as I’ve been alive, playing a key role in landmark rulings on gender discrimination, same-sex marriage, abortion access and more. She was also famous for her dissenting opinions. In an era when women were (and still are) expected by many to be quiet and submissive, RBG spoke up. She stood her ground. She was not afraid to voice her opinion, and she did so with intelligence and poise.
She was also a professional trailblazer. She was one of only nine women in a class of over 500 at Harvard Law School when she enrolled in 1956. A dean once asked her why she was taking a spot that “should go to a man.” Later, she transferred to Columbia Law School and graduated top of her class. Despite that achievement, no law firms in New York City would hire her.
Why? Because she was Jewish, a woman and a mother. A triple threat in the eyes of 1960s America.
But she persisted, despite the odds stacked against her. Imagine all we would have lost if society had succeeded in shutting her out of law. If she had never been on the Supreme Court, would same-sex marriage be legal nationwide? If she had not written such a strong dissenting opinion on Ledbetter v. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (an equal pay case), would Congress have passed the Fair Pay Act? Those are just two of many examples.
On another note, Justice Ginsburg was the kind of leader I hope to be. She was strong (mentally and physically), wicked smart, bold and fearless. She knew how to play the long game, strategically choosing plaintiffs (often male) and cases she knew would give her a better chance at a gender discrimination win in front of a male judge.
To quote RBG herself, “Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time.”
These days, I worry we all focus too much on short-term change. We fly into righteously indignant rages and “cancel” people, shows and things we don’t agree with. And I can relate to that, as I find myself falling into the cancel culture trap sometimes.
But what I admire about RBG is that she spent her energy on things that would make a difference for generations. She influenced real change by standing up for what she believed in and persuading others to agree. In our crazy, turbulent world, she was a steady force and voice of reason.
As Justice Ginsburg said, “Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”
I also greatly admired her friendship with Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. He was conservative. She was liberal. They disagreed constantly on legal issues, but they were the best of friends. Their relationship is an example for us all, I think, as we battle intense division in our country.
Speaking of our country, RBG was a prime example of patriotism. She literally worked until her dying day to serve her country. You want to see a true American patriot? Look no further than RBG.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg left behind an incredible legacy. I join you all in grieving her loss, and I hope you will join me in continuing her work. I’ll see you at the polls.
Meredith Metsker is an Idaho native, University of Idaho alumna and 11-year Moscow resident. A former journalist, she now works in marketing, serves on the board of directors for Sojourners’ Alliance and is a big fan of civic engagement.