Recognizing something is stolen doesn’t make it OK

You’re on a walk when a friend pulls next to you while driving a very fancy car. The car is way out of your friend’s price range. He offers you a ride. You check out the sparkling clean and shiny car. The leather seats inside the car look soft and well maintained.
There is no way your friend can afford such a car and you assume it must belong to someone else. You finally ask your friend who the car belongs to. He said he stole it. At this point you can ignore that the vehicle is stolen, get in, and go for a ride. The other, and better option, is to not get in and let your friend know he needs to turn himself in for having the stolen car.
As it turns out, in our newly woke society, there is a third option.
Rather than doing anything about the stolen vehicle. Rather than refusing to get into the stolen vehicle. You have option C. You can recognize that it’s stolen. You can recognize that it belongs to someone else. Then you can get into the car and use it. That’s right. You’re allowed to freely use the stolen vehicle without guilt and without being complicit as long as you verbally recognize it’s stolen and admonish those who stole the vehicle.
I know what you’re thinking. Any normal, logical, and rational person should know that simply verbalizing that you recognize it’s stolen and admonishing the thief doesn’t make it okay to participate in the usage of the stolen vehicle. Anyone who believes that is virtue signaling.
In reality, if you really believe that stealing is wrong then you must not use or enjoy the stolen vehicle. Using it would be hypocritical.
Recently, hundreds of people gathered for an event being held on the Palouse. I was one of the people there. It was not a political event, but a sporting event.
One of the organizers of the event spoke to the gathered crowd to explain the ground rules and prepared everyone for the fun ahead.
The organizer handed the microphone to a nonparticipant to speak. I listened but was quickly shocked by the message from this person.
We were told that we needed to recognize that we were about to enjoy this event on stolen lands. The speaker went on to tell us how terrible the white men were and that we must recognize the stealing of the land. The speaker droned on a bit longer.
I wasn’t there for some political statement. It was a shame the event was ruined by forcing hundreds to listen to a virtue signaling political statement without any ability for rebuttal or any ability to abstain from listening.
This was nothing more than the speaker demonstrating how woke she was.
As I stated above, using something you believe is stolen isn’t made OK by recognizing it’s stolen and admonishing the thief. If she really believed her words then she shouldn’t have come to the event. She shouldn’t have entered said stolen land.
By giving her the microphone and forcing a captive audience to listen to the woke drivel, the event organizers have endorsed her views. If they believe that way, then why are they using the stolen land for their event? Again, it is nothing but virtue signaling.
Only an idiot would believe recognizing stolen lands allows guilt-free use of said land. Be true to your belief and refuse to go on to the stolen land or be a hypocrite.
Anderson is a computer programmer whoenjoys serving the community through variouscommunity-oriented service jobs.