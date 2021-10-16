Recovering from the irreversible changes caused by the pandemic

So many people have suffered a loss since the beginning of the pandemic. Some people have lost family and close friends who are irreplaceable. The toll on human life has been tragic. When compared to human life, it is hard to quantify other losses. That doesn’t mean the losses on a personal level are insignificant.
Take those who work for the state of Washington, for example. There are going to be people who are losing their livelihood because of fallout directly related to the pandemic.
I was in Las Vegas this week.
Prior to the pandemic I had found the decompression and recharging activity that worked for me. Everyone has the thing they do to completely decompress and get away from all the pressures of work and home life.
I found a screaming good deal with a certain casino and poker room in Las Vegas. I was able to stay in the casino for five days and four nights. I was able to eat three good meals and it would cost about one day’s pay. Travel expenses were negligible due to the airline miles I collect on my purchases.
I found a low stakes Texas Hold ’em game where it was more about relaxing rather than hard-core poker playing. I would be at the table for nearly 15 hours per day for several days of my trip. I typically cashed out exactly what I brought to the game and that was a small amount of money. Like I mentioned above, it was small stakes poker.
While sitting at the table, dozens of people would come and go. They were from all round the country and world. I got a chance to chat with people and learn about their little corner of the world. While there, time ceased to exist. It melted away through the learning and laughter that happens around the table.
Sitting at that table was complete relaxation and a recharge for me. Some people love relaxing and recharging at a beach or out in the woods. No matter what it is, everyone has their way of recharging.
When the Las Vegas casinos closed down the poker room at my casino also shut down. When places started to reopen the casino had decided to permanently keep the poker room shut down. It is forever gone.
Being nearly 800 miles away I wasn’t absolutely positive it had actually closed. Everything I read said it was shut down for good, but I couldn’t believe it — I didn’t want to believe it. This past weekend, I made a pilgrimage to my casino and went to where I had recharged on so many previous occasions.
I found the poker room was sitting empty. The tables were gone. The signs were gone. The people were gone. My poker room was gone.
My mind knew that was the case but my heart couldn’t believe it was gone.
I wasn’t ready for the pandemic to have killed off my recharging activity. Therefore, I used my time on this trip to explore other poker rooms. I was trying to find the right mix of cost and environment.
There is nothing remotely close. The same recharging trip, if I were to continue to do them, will now cost significantly more money. This will make taking the trips more costly and harder to do.
I did some soul searching. I must try to find something else that can provide for decompression and a recharge without breaking the bank.
I sit here today unsure what that will be. I wonder what others who experienced this kind of loss did to find their new activity.
Do you think it’s possible that losing your recharger can have a negative effect on your mental wellbeing? I hope to find my new activity so don’t I find out the answer to my question the hard way.
Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.