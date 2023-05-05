Recycling pop bottles, and what’s in it for me

“I see all these glass bottles and jars and tin cans and newspapers. All this stuff you take to the recycling center in Moscow. How much do they pay you for all these bags and bags?”
“Nothing.”
“You’re kidding!”
“No, really. I do it because it’s the right thing to do.”
I could see that my simple explanation wasn’t finding a home in Karen’s Republican brain.
“I can’t believe you go to all this trouble for nothing.”
Having lived most of my life in white-bread, rural America, I understood her confusion. My long-ago girlfriend’s childhood was spent in a comfortable upper-middle-class home overlooking Bellevue’s Lake Washington. She’d married “well,” and even managed to keep her privileged lifestyle intact after a bruising divorce.
Her friends were all well-off Republicans to the bone and would probably have had as difficult a time understanding why anyone would go out of their way without personal monetary gain.
I tried to expand my explanation.
“Well, you know I chair Whitman County’s Solid Waste Advisory Committee and serve on Washington State’s SWAC as well. I guess I’m just really conscious of these issues. You see, everything we recycle is kept out of the waste stream. Landfills are already choked with the castoffs of our consumer culture.
“What’s more, old Mother Earth hasn’t supplied us with unlimited raw materials. Anything we can do to keep mineral ore and crude oil underground and trees in our forests is good for the planet … and for everyone living on it.”
I could see that my arguments still didn’t register.
“How about this? I know you Republicans love to put up smokescreens about the energy that’s consumed in reprocessing aluminum cans and plastic bottles. Well, think for a minute about all the energy consumed in mining, drilling, refining and transporting raw materials.”
She shook her head and I knew I could never break through the crude lessons of her entitled upbringing.
Now, as I look back a quarter-century, I’m shocked at how little America’s Republican Party has moved beyond the “what’s in it for me?” mindset. The poor are poor because of their moral deficiencies or, in places far removed from the rolling hills of the Palouse, because of tainted ethnicities. Has nothing to do with the vicious inequalities in wealth and opportunity which keep the slum dwellers in their places.
Today, the very notion that a rightful function of government should be to level the playing field drives far-right Republicans and their fellow travelers a little crazy. It is shameful to remember that 90 years ago, Franklin Roosevelt described those who stood in the way of his ambitious agenda for rescuing America from the Great Depression as “malefactors of great wealth.”
In my lifetime, keeping Uncle Sam’s nose out of how business runs its affairs brought us the Cuyahoga River on fire from chemical discharges and acid rain falling from the sky. Previous generations of those so-called titans of industry showed without shame images of children chained to looms in the sweatshop textile mills and “deputized” company thugs machine-gunning striking miners and their families as they slept in their makeshift tent cities.
The same attitude led to the export of American jobs to whatever Third World country where cheaper labor could be found. Always the bottom dollar, government regulation is the enemy and money and what it can buy is mankind’s prime motivator.
I was once a Republican. Voted for Reagan three times. Voted for Nixon in 1972. In the years following Reagan, the brutishness of Newt, Limbaugh and those who seized the GOP from the Rockefellers, the Javits, Keatings and even Romney the elder drove me away in disgust.
The sheer madness of a Marjorie Taylor Green coupled with the exultation of greed, obscene wealth and exploitation of the weak so clearly manifested in Trump has led me to believe that the party of Lincoln is no more.
Aside from candidates in local races whom I personally know and admire, I will never again cast a vote for a Republican. Theirs is an ugly, self-righteous, beastly cause.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.