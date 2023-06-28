Religion and hate combine in multiple ways

A news story and a His View column published June 22 in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News demand response.
The two are seemingly unrelated, but they have an obscure nexus. Hopefully, I won’t be the only one to join in the discussion.
First was “Troy residents voice concern about Christ Church,” on Page 1. The second was on the Opinion page, “Idahoans must show the Gem State is too great for hate, written by Jim Jones.
A caveat is in order, especially on the story about Christ Church’s apparent invasion of Troy.
Both my wife, Ruth, and I descend from ancestors who were among the earliest of Joseph Smith’s converts to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
They were members of the Colesville (New York) Branch, which was personally established by Joseph Smith in 1830 as the church’s first branch.
As the church grew, conflicts arose with earlier settlers, and the main body of the church moved to pioneer Missouri.
As church membership grew, so did tensions with locals, ending with the 1838 Mormon War.
The main body of the church resettled in Nauvoo where difficulties also developed as a strong missionary spirit produced rapid growth in membership.
By 1844, the church had grown to 26,000 members centered in Nauvoo, Ill., when Smith was killed by an angry mob.
Citizens who opposed the church rejected its doctrine, but there also was an accurately perceived threat that LDS proliferation in small communities threatened the established political power structure.
Again, church members were forced to abandon their homes in what historians label the Nauvoo Expulsion.
Under Brigham Young’s leadership, the church was established in Salt Lake City in Utah’s arid desert, and has now grown to more than 17 million members.
Both my ancestors and Ruth’s endured unimaginable persecution and privation during those pioneer times. Some even died for, or because of, their faith.
Consequently, I’m not unsympathetic to Christ Church, although I have problems with its doctrine and policies.
Christ Church has been a burr under the saddle of the Moscow establishment for a long time. It is — probably correctly — perceived as a threat to Moscow’s downtown area.
Now, it appears to be a threat to Troy.
Some opponents dislike Christ Church doctrine or policies, others fear the destruction of long-established civil codes and perceive the church to be insensitive to how its activities affect established neighbors.
Troy residents who resent Christ Church’s missionary efforts need to understand that the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects religious speech, even if it offends those who hear it.
However, the Constitution doesn’t allow anyone to trample roughshod over communities, and that includes churches.
Now, as to Jim Jones’ protest about Idaho’s growing extremist population and call for Idahoans to show that the Gem Stage is too great for hate: Sorry, Jim, but evidence in your own column demonstrates that Idaho isn’t too great for hate.
Hate-filled extremists are flowing into Idaho because of Idaho’s sadly earned reputation for tolerating extremists as voters keep electing them to the state Legislature.
And, the election of extremists is the second flaw in the otherwise excellent column. Idahoans keep electing extremists, both hateful ones and politicians who don’t hate at a personal level, but who vote for legislation that has abominable consequences for citizens.
That, my friends, results in truly hateful manifestations.
Hate is based on power and control issues.
There are, according to some who study the subject, five levels of hate. They are expressed in a pyramid, from the bottom up: biased attitudes, acts of bias, discrimination, bias-motivated violence, and finally, genocide.
Yes, Jim Jones, your appeal to local civil and business leaders to speak up against hateful extremists is important. Dare I add religious leaders, with emphasis?
And how about the average Joe and Jane voters.
All need to not only speak up, but to shout.
Day is a journalist and retired Washington State University faculty member. He welcomes email at terence@moscow.com.