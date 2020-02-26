Religious ‘truth’ less important than accidentof your birth

I published a column on Jan. 1 in which I called out the hypocrisy of religious advocacy by federal officials including President Trump’s lap dog, Attorney General William Barr. A letter to the editor responded with several arguments against my column, including the statement that “Doug must borrow Judaic-Christian constructs to even talk about good and evil.”
Considering the richness of the human experience, it is pretty arrogant to make such a claim. Even if you are convinced that some kind of religious philosophy must guide our understanding of good and evil (or equivalent ideas), archeological data indicates that religion has been part of the human experience for at least 100,000 years; well before Judaic traditions began to emerge. Further, every language in the world (greater than 6,500) has a word expressing the idea of “good” and “bad,” and not all of these languages have roots in Judaic-Christian cultures. In more recent times we have seen completely different models emerge, including “secular humanism.”
Secular humanism is the idea that people are neither inherently good or evil, nor are they separate from the natural world. Humanism emphasizes that each of us must examine and understand the consequences of our decisions. Ideas based in religion have the potential to inform us about the world, but it is imperative that these ideas be examined very carefully and not simply accepted or rejected because of the connection to some perceived authority.
The philosophy of “freethought” is vital to secular humanism. This is the idea that one’s beliefs (or opinions) should be based in facts, logical principles and scientific inquiry – which means rejecting limits set by authority, tradition and religious dogma. Freethought stresses the importance of limiting how different bias (confirmation, cognitive), group think and prejudice influence one’s thinking. For further reading there is a lovely book that may be of interest, Freethinkers: A History of American Secularism, by Susan Jacoby (2004).
In this vein, we should examine an important idea underlying my critic’s statement, i.e., that no one can truly separate themselves from the influence of cultural context. I agree with this idea, but with the important caveat that the principles of freethought are invaluable tools to identify the useful and less useful ideas found in culture including family traditions and role models and in the broader society.
This isn’t a widely used approach considering how the majority of people choose their religious affiliation. That is, from a statistical standpoint people tend not to be particularly critical of their “starting place.” For example, for Protestant religions, more than 80 percent of children raised by two Protestant parents will adopt a Protestant identity in adulthood (Pew Research Center, 2016). Children of dual Catholic parents are nearly as likely (79 percent) to identify with their birth family’s religious identity. In other words, the accident of birth strongly predicts your religious affiliation, which also means that for the majority of people their religious identity probably has much more to do with tradition than with critical examination of their adopted religious “truths.”
Now consider that 84 percent of the world’s population is affiliated with 4,200 discreet religions of which Christianity (33 percent), Islam (21 percent), Hinduism (14 percent), and Buddhism (6.9 percent) are the largest. While my critic is undoubtedly deeply committed to his religious views and earnestly believes that they represent truth above all other religions, from a statistical perspective he had a higher probability of being born into a family that was not Christian – and had that happened, from a purely probabilistic perspective we can surmise that he would be just as deeply committed to the tenants of this alternative religion.
I don’t dispute the value that any religion may have for the individual person. If it works for you, help yourself. Nevertheless, I do dispute the assertion that any single philosophy is superior to all other models of understanding, and I really object when our government becomes an advocacy organization for religious views through its policies and rhetoric. Such interference in matters of conscience puts our most important freedoms at risk and, for those who might care, such advocacy thoroughly cheapens the favored religion.
Doug Call is a microbiologist. He first discovered thePalouse 37 years ago.