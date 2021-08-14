Remaining pro-vaccination, but steadfastly against masks

Well, we’re another two weeks down the pike from my last column, where I talked about the fact that masks don’t work. And that elicited some extremely colorful feedback from a range of folks. I don’t respond well to folks who say, “You have no right to say that,” or “There have been a lot of papers written on masks work.” After the pandemic’s start (let’s say March 2020), the pre-pandemic literature — as well as Don Anthony Fauci — is solidly in the camp of masks don’t work for influenza and other respiratory viruses.
But everyone’s got a right to change their mind, including Dr. Fauci. It just means that folks like me — and you as well — have a right to know why they are changing it. None of my critics believe that I even have the right to an opinion. I’ll leave this behind quickly, but to them, I am a professor at a land-grant institution. My obligation is not to your authority stack. My obligation is to provide the truth, from my analysis, to the people of Washington state.
And two weeks later, even more evidence that masks don’t work. One of the infectious disease bigwigs, Dr. Michael Osterholm, who is kind of a first-class wanker and on Biden’s original COVID advisory committee, came out and said it on CNN. In the face of the “mask/obstruct the breathing of our kids” craziness, he fessed up. And then doubled down on having kids wear KN95s, or whatever flavor of N95 you can get. For those who don’t know, an N95 is the kind of mask you wear when you’re sanding fiberglass, and don’t want to get the dust in your lungs. They’re optimized for about 30 minutes of use (I’ve used ‘em.) The idea that people would send kids to school all day in these is wanker-ism at its highest. But with Osterholm, we’ll take whatever truth we can get.
In the only random control trials we’re likely to see on masks in general, we had Los Angeles County’s “Mask up!” — the phrase used to encourage folks to participate in this ineffective intervention. And they did, as cases and hospitalizations surged. But next door, Orange County and San Diego County didn’t. And guess what: I’m calling it “no difference,” though the reality is that “masked up” LA County actually did worse than its neighbors. Because masks don’t work.
Closer to home, the Moscow Board of Education voted to send all the kiddos back to class in masks. Regardless of the fearmongering the mainstream media subjects us all to, kids are really not at risk from COVID-19. But the fires have been stoked. So, instead of looking across the pond to places like England and most of Europe, all of whom opened for kids with no masks, we have a bunch of hot garbage studies showing once again that “Masks work!” Except, they don’t, and it’s not even an issue for kids.
If it’s not clear to you by now, you ought to realize that the bunch in charge are never going to voluntarily give us our society back. It’s not clear that they all realize the damage they’re doing, and I’m never quick to attribute evil motives. But humans are social animals, and the notion that kids should have their breathing obstructed, as well as operate in a diminished social capacity, for any but the most extreme reasons, should be repellent to folks and resisted.
I was willing, and supported this mask foolishness for a while. But the data came in. And reason settled in my own brain. Those denying human connection as a force in society, as well as the beautiful design of one’s own respiratory system, are telling you more about their psyches than any science.
I still profoundly support adult vaccination. Don’t pigeonhole me. I support it because vaccination works. You don’t have to do some weird dance with numbers to justify it. But masks don’t.
Let’s unmask and move on.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.