Remembering ‘Smitty,’ the gift that changed a life

’Tis the season in which we emulate the biblical Magi who gifted the newborn Christ Child with gold, frankincense and myrrh by giving Christmas presents to family and friends.
My thoughts turn philosophic as Christmas shopping days are drawing to a close. I’ve never had quite the Christmas spirit as I had as a teenager working in a department store during the Christmas season, tinged as it was by sorrow.
I was required to lock the door at closing time on Christmas Eve, even as people frantically knocked, pleading to be let in to purchase a last-minute gift.
This season of Christmas giving elicits memories of a very special Christmas in 1955 when my parents gave me an expensive present that I knew — even then — they couldn’t afford.
Most folks, I suppose, consider present and gift as synonyms; but I distinguish between them.
In my lexicon, a present becomes a gift when it has special, extraordinary value. Permanence of some sort.
My present was a brand new portable Smith-Corona typewriter. The gift was setting me on a path that led to an unimaginable and successful career.
To this day I can’t imagine what my parents were thinking when they decided to give “Smitty” to me. It traveled the world with me in my younger years, before personal computers.
I had enrolled in a typing class at Kennewick High School, but having barely learned to type I was kicked out of the class for playing a prank on every student and the teacher. Another student and I had sneaked into the classroom during lunch hour and disabled about 30 typewriters, including our own.
Chet Vinnedge had married my widowed mother and we five Day boys were being raised on Aid to Dependent Children. Although my second father was employed, finances were very tight.
The typewriter was for Christmas, my coming birthday and graduation.
I was delighted, although I had no thoughts of becoming a writer; but, I became a prolific letter writer and both typing and language skills improved.
During four years in the Air Force, typing was essential for work as a personnel specialist. My first “real” job after discharge was as secretary to the Hanford Project Manager of H. E. Bovey Consulting Engineers in Richland.
After a brief baptism into higher education at Brigham Young University, I stumbled and fell face first into journalism. Throughout an 11-year career as a newspaper reporter and photographer the “Smitty” always beckoned when I wasn’t working.
Well, often I was banging out freelance writing on it.
Smitty beckoned still during my Washington State University career, until personal computers were introduced and I soon acquired my first one through freelance writing for the then Daily Idahonian.
Today, the Smitty adorns the top of a bookcase at home, a reminder of the role it played in a career that was my livelihood, my joy, and of the potential that presents have of becoming invaluable gifts.
Day is a retired Washington State facultymember and a Pullman resident since 1972. He encourages email – pro and con – to terence@moscow.com.