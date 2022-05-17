Remembering why Pullman is a great place to live

The next time a new map of Pullman/Moscow is printed, I hope it is dated. I just tried to find something on the only area map I own, only to find what I’m looking for isn’t on it. Both towns have grown a lot in recent years beyond the boundaries shown in the map I have. Obviously, I need to get a new one. When I do, I’ll be looking for a date. That is the one item of information that is needed to make any map meaningful.
When I was growing up here in Pullman in the 1930s, the town was much smaller. The house where I live now was open ground. Harvey Road was the north city limits for College Hill, with a few farm houses along it. True Street was the last street on the north edge of Military Hill, and somewhere around Center Street was the south city limits for Sunnyside Hill, and somewhere near Dexter Street was the city limit for Pioneer Hill near the location of the old Franklin School.
Military Hill kids attended the old Edison School between Colorado and California streets on College Hill. The first two or three grades on Sunnyside Hill were housed in the lower floor of the main building in what is now the Gladish building so the little ones from that hill didn’t have to cross the highway to Lewiston. After third grade, they went to Franklin school near High and Dexter streets. Pullman had no traffic lights then. Parents had to teach their children how to cross busy streets. Crossing guards came later.
When I started seventh grade (junior high school) in the Gladish building, I had a long walk to school with my friends. I’d start the trek by going from our house on Alpha Road then first to Gracie Overholser’s house on Michigan and Monroe streets or Bev Vincent’s house on A Street then to Greta Bendixen’s house on Howard Street. From where we would cut over to Sarita Veach’s house at the west end of Colorado, then to Patty Nagle’s house near the Elmhurst apartments and from there, we’d trek together to the high school building. We did that for six years of junior high school and high school.
Since those days, Pullman built a new Edison school on the north side of Stadium Way near the entrance to Valley Road and a new Franklin school was on the west side of the hill where it is now. Since I’ve lived out of town for a number of years, I can’t update you beyond that and since I didn’t raise my daughter here, I have no idea what the present state of the school system is now.
In the early 1930s we had two neighborhood grocery stores on College Hill — Don Lee’s Midway grocery and Ozzie Anderson’s grocery on Colorado near the college. Ozzie started in a small building next to the Cougar Cottage, then built a larger store on Colorado between C and D streets.
They both were perfectly located for after school shopping for penny candy on our way home from school. I remember Ozzie’s patience waiting for us to make up our minds on what to buy. I could choose from licorice sticks, various candy bars, suckers, Tootsie Rolls or bubble gum.
His store was also handy for my mom when she ran out of something vital for whatever she was cooking for dinner. She would send me to get what she needed. We also had the Bookie, the official college bookstore for buying textbooks located on Thatuna Street, not far from Bryan Hall with its clock tower and carillon that serenaded us every noon hour. It also had a soda fountain.
All in all, Pullman has been a great place to live. I have many very happy memories. It probably explains why so many of us who lived elsewhere for a while eventually returned to spend out senior years here.
Harding lives in Pullman and is a longtime League of Women Voters member. She also has served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com. Harding’s column will appear monthly in print on the second Friday of the month, beginning in June.