Reparations? Social justice, the only equitable recompense

Haug

Last week the Guardian published several soul-searing articles about its own heritage of links to American slavery. “We are making an important announcement about the Guardian’s origins,” wrote editor-in-chief Katharine Viner.

The Guardian was founded in 1821 by financiers who “derived much of their wealth from Manchester’s cotton industry,” which relied on America’s cotton plantation enslavement. Frederick Douglass encapsulated the connection: “The price of human flesh on the Mississippi was regulated by the price of cotton in Manchester.”

Yet from the start, the Guardian’s “inspiring mission argued for the right of working people to have parliamentary representation and for the expansion of education to the poor.” It was “in favor of the abolition of slavery.” Still, its founder and financial backers profited from cotton and sugar plantations.