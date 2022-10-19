Representative democracy is in peril

About a week ago I received a phone call from a computerized survey system and the synthetic voice inquired if I was willing to take a short survey about the upcoming election. I employ survey instruments in my research and, while I’m not an expert in survey design, it is always interesting to hear how questions are formulated either to limit or to accentuate bias.
When I’m called by a human being, I like to engage with the caller about the intent of various questions. Most callers find me annoying, but occasionally you encounter someone with a modicum of curiosity who might consider how to make surveys more informative versus simply trying to elicit parroted stereotypes from people.
Alas, a computer is not inquisitive. This was a rare time when I decided to take the survey rather than just hang up. After collecting the requisite demographic information from me as well as simplistic information about my political perspective, the computer drove right to its main point by asking, “What do you think is more important, secure elections or voter access?”
The question confirmed my suspicion that this was a meaningless survey that was trying to pigeonhole the responder into politically expedient stereotypes of conservative versus liberal. No surprise there and you’ll find the same strategy is used by conservative and liberal financiers of these surveys.
Regardless of the motivations of the financing organization, I couldn’t answer the question because it is a false dichotomy. The question implies that you can’t have voter access and election integrity, which is patently false. The question should be how can we increase voter participation AND have secure elections? I hung up.
Fairvote, a nonpartisan organization that works to increase voter turnout, reports that U.S. voter turnout during presidential elections hovers around 60%, with an abysmal 40% turnout for midterm elections. The average for other high-income countries is closer to 70%, with turnout of 90% where voting is mandatory. In the U.S., the rate of voter turnout for people 18-29 years old is 10 points lower than for those 30 and older. People identifying as white are more likely to vote, and wealthier Americans are far more likely to vote. During the 2020 presidential election, 81% of eligible voters earning more than $100,000 per year voted, whereas only 63.6% of voters earned between $30,000 and $39,999.
Participation in our elections is not only abysmal, but it is not representative of America. Factors affecting voter participation are cynically manipulated by career politicians through rules that limit polling accessibility, early voting, voter identification and voter registration. Increasing political power is the goal.
Regarding election integrity, you must start with the evidence that our elections are compromised. Despite zero evidence of significant issues, the Trump-led “stop the steal” movement has convinced roughly 70% of GOP voters that our elections are flawed. In a time when replacement theory, fear mongering in general and outright lies sway the GOP court of opinion, our judicial system has yet to encounter any objective evidence that our elections are flawed. One Trumpian buffoon, Michael Lindell, swears that he has the data to prove that the 2020 election was stolen by President Joe Biden, and yet after two years he has never produced defensible evidence.
The Heritage Foundation has questioned election integrity for decades, and yet they can only provide ancillary examples (with much innuendo of doubt). And yes, you will find ancillary cases of fraud, which is hardly surprising with roughly 150 million voters in the country and thousands of different elections. But are these ancillary cases sufficient justification for wholesale campaigns to deny voter access? Hardly.
In Washington state, Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s Office is working to hold accountable those who “intentionally spread lies and undermine our elections.” As a case in point, the “Washington Election Integrity Coalition United” was recently ordered by the state Supreme Court to pay hefty fines for “making legally meritless claims alleging widespread vote fraud.”
The Brookings Institution has identified 345 midterm candidates across multiple levels of governance who perpetuate Trumpian election denial. All are from the GOP and the majority are running for offices that have the power to influence how future elections operate. Representative democracy is in peril.
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 38 years ago.