Republican attack on North Idaho College continues

Gier

“The Board of Trustees’ majority has wrongfully locked its captain in the brig while steering NIC toward an iceberg.”

— District Judge Cynthia Meyer

The last time I wrote about this issue(bit.ly/3JAYMXI), I recounted how the Kootenai County Republican party attempted to take over North Idaho College. Once they had a majority on the Board of Trustees, they began to root out the “deep state” in the college and a “liberal conspiracy” led by the faculty.