Republicans crying about cocaine have forgotten about Jan. 6

Polman

What a perfect holiday-week news story, the equivalent of a brainless summer movie.

Some clown recently left a small baggie of cocaine in the White House visitors area, thus inspiring various clowns in the MAGA cult (especially the twice-indicted clown) to froth at the mouth. Suddenly they’re all concerned about “security,” which would be laughable if it were not so detestable, given how they were fine with their thugs beating up police on Jan. 6 and smearing feces on Capitol corridor walls.

The white powder was discovered last Sunday, in a place where touring visitors leave their cellphones in cubbies (“a heavily traveled area,” says Joe Biden’s press secretary), and the Secret Service says it’s running “an investigation into the cause and manner” of how the coke wound up there. Fine. That’s a worthy probe. But the clown prince of hysteria, terrified more than ever that his ultimate reckoning is at hand, cooked up a quintessentially noxious stew on social media:

