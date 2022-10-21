Republicans, do you have no shame?

McGehee

“If you tell a lie long enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”

— Josef Goebbels, Hitler’s minister of propaganda

There is a crude rationale behind Republicans’ broadly successful efforts to blind a gullible electorate to what is in their true best economic interests. This is important since there are a lot more working-class folks than rich folks.

Tags

Recommended for you