Residents should vote ‘no’ on the Pullman hospital bond

Chuck Pezeshki

 Mike Beiser

If it matters, this is a hard column for me to write. I am advising a ‘no’ vote on the latest Pullman hospital bond. It’s not the taxes that bother me, though they are indeed another hunk of money out of my pocket. More, it’s both the direction and denial of the Pullman medical community that put together the request for more money.

To start, the request for funds and explanation is on the Pullman Regional Hospital website. I encourage people to read it for themselves. The $45M, coming in largest part from the bond issue, will be used for the usual garden variety of things — better offices, some equipment upgrades, and renovation. The last attempt at a bond issue (which I also was against) was in 2019. There are some differences between these two, but they are superficial. The medical community wants what it wants, and it’s going to keep shoving these things at us, confronting the communitarian attitude we have, until it gets it.

But what it doesn’t seem to care about at all is what is really happening to the overall health in this community. And there’s no discussion by doctors or administrators in our local paper in order to bring even Philistines like me along on why its priorities should be funded by us.

