Resolve our trauma and get back to normal

At some level, the pandemic has worn on me as well. I’m pretty reclusive as a norm, mostly sitting here in my big brown chair with my two dogs. At the beginning of all this, I had one dog. I, as well, bought a pandemic puppy.
My suffering, however, doesn’t compare to the mother with five kids whom I heard testify at a Pullman School Board meeting. I can’t imagine keeping one kid focused on an iPad, let alone four more, all the while preparing the endless stream of food that little mouths need in order to keep growing.
Or the restaurant owners and store owners teetering on the brink of disaster. These people are suffering real pain, and I’m mindful that my pain is small compared to theirs. Vaccines are here. Our old people are vaccinated, and Gov. Inslee cleared the way for teachers to get vaccines as well. Our schools need to be open, stat. A year in the developmental life of a 6-year-old is far different than a year in my own. Denying this is societal suicide.
Getting back on track requires facing our shared trauma. Part of that is realizing all the nonpharmaceutical interventions that were ordered were mostly ineffective. And that is going to take some resolve on both sides of the political aisle. We can start by looking at the data and realizing that opening up is not only the smart choice — it is the choice supported by the numbers. Businesses need to be opened. Kids need to be in schools. We need to use our sunny days to socialize outside.
It also means that we have to stop playing what one of my new friends I found on Twitter, Adam Townsend, calls “the trolley problem.” The trolley problem is an old one (Adam didn’t invent it) where you have one trolley, a switch and two tracks. On one track, tied to them, is Grandpa and Grandma Smith. Another has Mama Denise and her three kids. We’ve engaged in internecine warfare over the correct solution to the trolley problem, and it’s ripping our society apart.
There is no good solution to the trolley problem, except to not play the game. As we’ve played the game, with all sorts of self-righteous fury, we’ve created our own bubble, with cerebral paddles that we’ve simply whacked our brains out of our heads. It hasn’t solved the problem at all. And meanwhile, we’ve seen an enormous amount of wealth migrate out of our own pockets and rapidly upward to the billionaire class. Jeff Bezos, the owner/founder of Amazon, is poised to become the world’s first trillionaire.
Our elites are happy to watch us fight over the trolley problem. But while we fight, even as they advocate for more rounds of mortal combat, they’re taking their kids and putting them in private schools. The worst example recently has been one of the worst COVID stormcrows — Eric Feigl-Ding, who continues to pump out scare-information on Twitter and CNN. He advocates for schools to be closed, even as he sent his Harvard prof. wife to live in Austria so their son could go to an unmasked, open school.
I don’t care about the hypocrisy. That’s arguing about the trolley problem. But we can act independently with our own local society.
Risks are now vanishingly small, and vaccines are preventing deaths. Let’s acknowledge our trauma and get back to ordinary living.
Our own leaders need to get ready for this COVID-19 thing to flip as well. We need open universities. We need not walk in fear. With things like this, all of the sudden, opinion will emerge to get back to normal. So let’s get ready for it. Acknowledge fear. And look forward to life with vaccines, and a safe society again. Who knows? I’m no Pollyanna. We’re not going to love each other right away. But we may even find that we, at least, can put up with our disagreeable neighbors.
Chuck Pezeshki is a professor inmechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.