Return of trends bodes well for a brighter future

Amid all the tragedies and calamities occurring in the world today, there is one happy happening worthy of recognition: The 1980s are making a totally tubular comeback.
Men have always sported mullets and mustaches, but it’s been a hot minute since teenagers aspired to those bold follicular fashion choices. Once again you can find people of all ages sporting overalls and denim jackets, acid washed and otherwise. Bike shorts are in again, as are high waisted pants.
As for fanny packs, I would argue they never stopped being fashionable and they definitely never stopped being functional. But whatever fall from grace they may have temporarily suffered, those blessed belt bags are back again.
In music, synth-pop is back. In cuisine, bread bowls are reclaiming their rightful place at the dinner table. And in cosmetics, the lip glosses are not only delightfully shiny, they’re also deliciously cherry cola flavored.
Trends have always been cyclical, of course, but I suspect much of this radical resurgence can be traced back to nostalgic entertainment like the Netflix science fiction series “Stranger Things” which is set in the 1980s and the NBC drama “This Is Us” that frequently flashes back to the era of He-Man lunch boxes and thermoses filled with Tang.
These time capsule openings reveal a whole new world to post-millennial generations. For me, they’re a transport to a magical time, back when life was simple and the future was full of possibilities.
Back in the era of big bangs and blue eyeliner, I spent my days riding my pink pinwheel bicycle two miles into town. I’d pick up some penny candy and a Bahama Mama Slush Puppie at the 6-Twelve (our version of a 7-Eleven), then I’d head to the park where I’d meet up with friends for a pickup game of baseball. Afterwards we’d pass the time searching for four-leaf clovers or sprawled out on the soft grass pointing out shapes within the clouds and talking about the lives we’d have some day when we left this small town living behind.
Our futures were all glamourous. My BFF with the frizziest perm (a compliment back then, mind you) was going to be a pop star, singing duets with the likes of Tiffany or Debbie Gibson and married to Tom Cruise. I was going to be a writer living in New York City, churning out wildly popular text by night and anonymously soaking up the culture and the people by day. The boy with the Coke-bottle glasses, my then crush and eventual lifelong best friend, was bound for Hollywood, not to be a star but to work with them behind the camera making blockbuster movies.
Sitting in my quiet home, about as opposite from a high-rise New York City apartment as you can get, I tend to vacillate. Some days I feel sheepish that my childhood dreams didn’t pan out. I wonder if I gave up too soon or if I just didn’t have what it takes. Other days — most days, even — I cannot believe my good fortune to have the life that I do. I’m not where I thought I would be, but I’m so very happy with where I am.
I’m not alone. My then-BFF didn’t marry Tom Cruise, but she still has the best hair (using modern standards) and she’s got a great and successful back home with her high school sweetheart. As for my then-crush with the Coke bottle glasses, he also didn’t marry Tom Cruise, but he did more than two years working with him to create the huge blockbuster coming out this week, the sequel my generation has been waiting for since the iconic original came out in the magical ’80s. His dreams did come true, just how he had planned it but also so much better than he’d ever imagined. And his future is so bright he had to swap out his Coke bottle glasses for shades — specifically of the aviator variety.
The return of the ’80s fills me with hope. As the best parts of the past return — the shoulder pads, the bright colors, and the wild hair included — we can shake off the drab and heavy last few years and replace it with colorful optimism for our individual and collective futures.
After all, if mullets can be fashionable not once but twice in one lifetime, then absolutely anything is possible.
Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.