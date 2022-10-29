Rifles, ‘guns’ and reasons to avoid the GOP

In the 1987 film, “Full Metal Jacket,” soldiers march to the chant “This is my rifle, this is my gun. This is for fighting, this is for fun,” grabbing their genitals for the word “gun.” Turns out they’re both legal and lethal weapons.
If a man shoots a woman with a rifle in Idaho, he may go to prison for a few years. If he shoots a woman with his “gun,” the woman can be criminally prosecuted for trying to remove the bullet.
It’s that simple. Male projectiles create 100% of pregnancies, yet they are allowed to choose their burden of responsibility.
At this moment in Idaho, women are being held at gunpoint. A policy memo issued in September requires University of Idaho faculty not to “promote or advocate in favor of abortion” or “discuss abortion or contraception” in the classroom unless they remain neutral. They can’t offer reproductive health care referrals or dispense standard birth control prescriptions, including condoms. Not only are we being forced against our will to accept the insane new law restricting reproductive health care, state agency personnel face felony prosecution for even speaking about it. This is a blatant violation of the constitutionally guaranteed right to free speech.
Since the GOP sued the taxpayers to close their primary in 2011, they tout a sizable majority of voter support. But according to the Idaho Policy Institute at Boise State University, while 53% were registered Republicans (Nov. 2021), its survey found only 37% of those voters considered themselves Republican. Clearly, unaffiliated and Democratic voters have felt forced to vote for Republicans despite their preferences.
Besides the horrible abortion law enacted this year after the Supreme Court’s “Dobbs” decision and the aforementioned grift to close their primary, here’s just a few recent GOP antics:
Attempted to undo the citizens’ vote for Medicaid expansion (the expansion saved Idaho counties’ budgets from dire consequences, aiding the many uninsured in our state).
Attempted to make the citizen’s initiative process impossible, a law that has been in force since 1912 (thankfully the courts struck them down).
Lied to voters about what is taught in public schools (ie: critical race theory), censoring educators and libraries with threatened penalties.
Co-opted the citizens’ education initiative (fostered because the Legislature ignored for decades their constitutional mandate to fully fund education), and forced its removal from the ballot to give kickbacks to the wealthy.
A lifelong unaffiliated voter, I’ve periodically registered as Republican when necessary given the twisted system. After the primary, I must sign an affidavit returning to my independent voting status. This is an imposition on voters. This November, I urge you to vote for anyone who is not a Republican. Their primary scam opened the door to extreme ideologues who should not be in government. This is our chance to make them clean up the party and reopen their primary, securing our votes and civil rights.
If that doesn’t happen, the preponderance of women in health care and education should leave the state in droves. Go somewhere where you’re valued. Do not raise children here. If Idaho has so little respect for women, healthcare and education, let them feel the pain of birthing the monster they’ve created.
In the meantime, speak. Do not be intimidated by their effort to subvert our constitutional right to free speech. Women: We were jailed and tortured to get the right to vote more than 100 years ago, and the time has come again to be courageous in the face of tyranny.
Beckett is an alumni of the University of Idaho and has worn many hats in her 50 years in Moscow. Her greatest joy is her four children and six grandchildren who she says are proud she takes a stand for what’s right.