Royal family and welfare scandals rock the Netherlands

This month, starting in Amsterdam, we are cruising the Rhine and Danube Rivers. In my trips to Europe over the years, I’ve frequently traveled through Amsterdam’s Shiphol Airport. Until now, however, I’ve not had a chance to tour the country, a prosperous welfare state of 17 million.
The Dutch royal family has been much in the news recently, and they have had to apologize for a poorly timed vacation. They intended to spend some time at their Greek villa, but, oops, it was during a COVID-19 lockdown.
Much like our own Ted Cruz, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima cut short their vacation after an outcry from the Dutch public. The king announced that “it hurts to have betrayed your faith in us.”
Princess Amalia, 18-year-old heir to the Dutch throne, has tried to repair the royals’ reputation by announcing that she will not accept her allowance of $1.9 million per year. The princess stated: “I find it uncomfortable as long as I can offer little in return and other students have it so much more difficult, especially in these uncertain corona times.” Last August, the royal couple had been caught violating COVID-19 protocols.
The Netherlands joins the 27-member European Union in its commitment to a “social market economy that protects against the great risks of life.” This means universal health care, subsidized child care, stipends for every child, universal maternity/paternity leave, 4-6 weeks paid vacations and subsidized elder care.
The most recent Commonwealth survey of five health indicators in 11 wealthy countries found that the U.S. was dead last and the Netherlands was second. The Dutch health system performed at this high level despite the fact that its costs are 10 percent of Gross Domestic Product as opposed to 17 percent for the U.S.
In January of this year, the Dutch government admitted that it had wrongly accused about 10,000 parents of cheating on their child support payments. Previously state authorities had insisted that the parents repay the money, but now the government will be paying them instead.
The center-right government, as is the general rule for European parliamentary integrity, resigned. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte admitted that “on all levels mistakes have been made that have resulted in great injustice to thousands of parents.”
Bolstered by 11 years of competent governing, a confident Rutte called for a quick election in March and his gamble has paid off. His party actually was down 6 percent from 2010, but he was still able to form a coalition with other conservative parties.
Multiparty governments have been the norm in Europe, and for many years, just as in Germany, the center-right Dutch Christian Democrats and the center-left Labor Party ruled together or in coalition with other parties. In the past 20 years, Rutte’s party rose in the polls just as did the populous anti-immigration party led by Geert Wilders, whose anti-Muslim rhetoric is worse than Trump’s.
In 2010, Wilders was put on trial for “criminally insulting religious and ethnic groups and inciting hatred and discrimination.” Wilders had called for a ban on the Quran, which he compared to Hitler’s Mein Kampf. He also declared that Muhammed was the devil.
In June 2011, Wilders was found not guilty, and the judge declared that although his comments were “gross and denigrating,” they were “acceptable within the context of public debate.” His so-called Freedom Party has now dropped from a high of 15 percent in 2010 to 11 percent in the March election.
Other anti-immigration parties are playing a disruptive role in European politics, especially in France, Germany, Hungary, Austria, Denmark and Sweden. Like the Dutch parties, the Swedish Social Democrats refuse to deal with their growing far-right party, even though they are forced to run an unstable minority government. Still, both the Dutch Rutte and the Danish Social Democrats have hardened their positions on immigration out of fear of losing votes on the right.
It is sadly ironic that these far-right parties still support the welfare state as long as the new arrivals are denied benefits. Equally sad is the fact that Trump has moved the Republicans in the direction of anti-immigrant Europeans, but, unlike them, they refuse to support welfare benefits even for their own.
Gier is professor emeritus at the University of Idaho. Email himat ngier006@gmail.com.