Rules are fundamentalto civilization

No, no, no, columnist Chuck Pezeshki! (A definite “no” to the idea of vaccine passports, April 10) You are upside down on COVID-19, influenza, vaccinations, boundary violation, existential threats to society, masks and the Constitution.
Oh, where to begin?
Well let’s start with thanking Pezeshki for getting a COVID-19 vaccine. That is the responsible decision that we all should make, as is masking up whether or not we have had the vaccine.
Next: Pezeshki abuses John Ioannidis’ research. I doubt Pezeshki read Ioannidis’ research article, which is not a study of data on COVID-19 and influenza deaths. Rather it is a meta-analysis (a study of studies) on the accuracy of rates of infection fatality inferred from blood serum data.
In essence, Ioannidis asserts that early estimates of COVID-19 deaths were high.
I don’t quarrel with Ioannidis’ research. I’m not qualified to, but I have read a prepublication copy of the paper.
There is no question that Ioannidis is a prominent scientist whose research is highly regarded and presumably is a valuable contribution to the science of predicting outcomes based on early research.
However, his work is not going unchallenged. Marc Lipsitch, director of Harvard’s Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics, says the virus has been far more deadly than Ioannidis predicts in his paper.
Readers also should know that Ioannidis has been a champion of “lockdowns” to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and his latest work is being challenged by authorities in the field. Some accuse him of compromising his excellent reputation.
A Wikipedia article reports that “a number of epidemiologists” say Ioannidis’ “testing was inaccurate and its methods were sloppy.”
It is important to study the accuracy of predictions that inform public policy, but that’s not the question Pezeshki wrote about.
COVID-19 is not “just a little worse than a bad flu season,” as Pezeshki would have us believe. The pandemic has killed 575,600 people in the United States since the first known COVID death, Feb. 19, 2020. In the eight years ending in 2019-20, influenza killed only 310,000.
Perhaps reasonable people can reach different opinions about “existential threats to our society.”
Who knows what an existential threat is? COVID-19 certainly is a threat to the lives of people that it infects, but Pezeshki denies that it threatens the continued existence of our society.
That depends on how we define society. Certainly some society would survive, but how well might it resemble the society we live in today.
I recommend Pezeshki and all readers read William Rosen’s “Justinian’s Flea: The First Great Plague and the End of the Roman Empire.
Application of the psychological principle of boundary violation to demands that for citizens to mask up and social distance seems a far stretch. Google “boundary violation” and you will find an avalanche of professional articles about psychologists having sex with clients.
Digging deeper you will find that there are nonsexual violations of boundaries; i.e. inappropriate relationships between practitioners and patients; but this boundary issue doesn’t seem to apply at all to the government requiring vaccinations; nor requiring drivers’ licenses, observing public health standards in the food and restaurant industry, limiting how fast they can drive and where, etc.
That’s because there is no Constitutional right to put others at risk of life, limb or property, although the current right-wing Supreme Court may manufacture one to appease citizens who don’t really want to live in a civilized society.
Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullmanresident since 1972. He encourages email to terence@moscow.com.