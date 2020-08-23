Running up the national debt will be the ruin of America

Remember 2008 when the Great Recession hit? Everyone was stunned. I heard numerous people say, “What happened? Nobody warned us that this was coming.” But the warning signs were there, and some economists had told us that it was coming. How about 2020 when COVID-19 hit? Health officials around the world had cautioned us that something like this was going to occur and that we should be prepared. But few people paid any attention.
Now, we are in a situation that will dwarf either of those events, and we’ve been warned numerous times that it is coming. Our national debt is totally out of control. Our present level of deficit spending and printing more money is unsustainable. It will eventually lead to hyper-inflation, high interest rates and a devalued currency. History tells us what is going to happen. It is cluttered with examples of other countries that have done what we are doing. It ended in economic disaster.
I know and understand that we are borrowing money to try to limit the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our nation. Hopefully it will work, and our economy will quickly rebound when we finally restart our country. But we need to stop and take a deep breath before we start wildly borrowing any more money.
Last year, the U.S. Treasury borrowed $1.28 trillion for 12 months. This year, for three months from April to June, the Treasury borrowed $3 trillion more. And who knows what the debt will be for the rest of the year?
The House Democrats have already proposed legislation to borrow $3 trillion more before we have even distributed all the first money and before we know if it is needed to jump-start our recovery.
According to the Congressional Budget Office, our national debt has surpassed $24 trillion. With the new borrowing to fight the pandemic, our government could soon owe creditors almost $27 trillion, and the bill is increasing fast. It has grown well more than 800 percent since 1989.
Each year the federal budget deficit adds to the debt, the cost of servicing that debt increases. Social Security alone is expected to run a deficit of $1.4 trillion during the next 10 years and faces unfunded obligations of about $14 trillion.
Because of our earlier trade war with Communist China, interest rates are presently at an all-time low. Even with these low rates, the interest on the national debt for 2019 was around $350 billion.
The Congressional Budget Office has projected that it will reach more than $900 billion by 2029, or higher if interest rates rise dramatically. Experts project that by 2023, interest payments on the national debt will be more than any other program in our federal budget. We are now borrowing money to pay the interest on the national debt.
Before the great pandemic hit us, our economy was expanding substantially because of the 2017 Trump tax reform bill and would have eventually brought in enough revenue to start lowering the budget deficit. I watched this same situation happen when President Ronald Reagan pushed through his tax program. He simplified the system, lowered the tax brackets and cut taxes. Tax revenue doubled from $500 billion to $1 trillion by the end of the 1980s.
The underlying conditions in our federal tax structure and the earlier rollback of job-killing federal regulations that sparked our recent rapid economic growth are still there and should work again to quickly bring back our vibrant economy if we can get past the pandemic.
We are in a debt spiral that is obvious and predictable. Soon, payments on the debt are going to overwhelm the federal budget and force cuts that will decimate our military and social programs. Then our nation will begin to decline both economically and as a world power. If we can’t pay our bills, we lose our credit rating, no one will loan us any more money and our economy will collapse.
We need to demand that our politicians start taking the federal deficit seriously. Our lawmakers must start cutting wasteful spending and making cuts to lower the deficit. If they won’t, we need to elect new legislators who will. We need to get this debt under control now before it destroys our country.
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.