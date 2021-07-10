Scene from a clinic’s waiting room area: a cautionary tale

Whenever I visit the tribal clinic around this time of year, I’m reminded of the young guy I saw a few years ago on the Lummi rez, who injured his hand in a fireworks accident. While his injury had been severe, the first thing I noticed about him was that he was carrying around a weird, stuffed doll like a purse. The doll was a two-headed, part cat, part Raggedy-Anne dressed in black-and-white-striped stockings with large black buttons for its eyes. It was the sort of doll that I imagined Marilyn Manson might have as a child.
The young, injured guy looked to be around 14. His hand was amply covered with gauze, and his elbow was propped up with a stick, in a perpetual wave. His manner was strange, but then I realized he was under the influence of pain medication. His mother was sorting out all of his medical information with the nurse, while the boy sat in the lounge waiting on prescriptions, regaling everyone else in the waiting room.
A small, younger boy seemed in total admiration of the injured boy, his little face looking up at him, just beaming. “It was rad!” The gauzed boy said. “Blood was spurting out like a fountain, all over the place. I’ve never seen blood projectile like that, except in the movies.”
The younger boy asked, “what fingers again?”
There was an older couple sitting and listening.
The older boy said, “the tips of these three fingers are gone, they had to amputate this one, it was so shredded. The skin from all the way down to my wrist is totally gone. There’s nothing left but bone. Weird it didn’t even hurt, I was in shock, you know? Even when I was getting fixed at the hospital, I was all, joking and stuff. I was all like, ‘Dude, can I keep that finger bone? I want to make a necklace out of it.’ ”
The younger boy’s mother nudged her son. “Are you paying close attention? This is what can happen if you mess with pipe bombs and fireworks. Don’t you ever do that!”
The gauzed boy’s mother was asking people about getting information out to kids about firework safety. “Look at what happens!” she said. “That’ll get the message across faster than anything else! It’s weird because reservations have no limitations about the sale of explosives — that’s what a lot of these fireworks are, explosives!”
The gauzed boy was a school athlete, with the body of a dancer. His long, black hair fell into his eyes. I had heard his mother telling another woman in the main waiting area earlier that he ran track, and read novels voraciously; she said that her son read so much everyone gave him flack for being “so weird.”
I sat eavesdropping in on the conversation. He was excited about getting a steel prosthetic for his fingers — just like the guitarist from Black Sabbath, who apparently had his fingers amputated just for the privilege of appearing like a Borg.
The elderly woman asked the younger boy’s mother, a really pretty woman, who worked for public service and wrote grants, if she was married and did she know her son?
“Arthur?” The younger boy’s mother asked. “Oh, yes, I know Arthur. But I have a boyfriend.”
The gauzed boy’s mother complained to the admin clerk in reception.
“Harborview assured me that it was all going to be taken care of by Lummi. Now they’re not? Somebody’s going to do something about this.”
The younger boy’s mother leaned over to the elderly couple, “Her husband is on the tribal board.” The elderly couple nodded knowingly.
The gauzed boy and his mother gathered their things and said their goodbyes to the people in the waiting area and exited down the hall. The gauzed boy seemed to be swooning, carrying his two-headed, Marilyn Mansonesque doll, while his mom clucked and bickered at him like a crow. The younger boy in the waiting area whispered to his mother, “She was really mad.”
Midge is a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation and was raised by wolves in the Pacific Northwest. Her book of essays, Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s, was a finalist for a Washington State Book Award. She enjoys composting and frisky walks through dewy meadows. Midge lives in Moscow.