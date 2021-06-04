SEL must be better steward of urban planning, architecture

Every time Schweitzer engineering, headquartered in Pullman, decides to build, my heart stops beating. As much as I love the company for all it does for the community — the jobs it creates, the economy it fosters, vaccination clinics — I still shudder at the way it approaches urban planning and building design, or lack thereof.
The company is building again, this time in Moscow, gobbling chunks of farm land, flattening hills and plunking down large footprint buildings. If the Pullman campus is any indication, the results will be alien moonscapes of desolate roads and tilt-up concrete buildings.
Does it have to be that way? Not really. To be sure, the problem is not entirely the company’s own, but that of restrictive zoning laws that tell you what and where to build. Houses must go in zones labeled “Housing,” commercial in “Commercial,” plants in “Industrial.” And so on. Which leads to very dreary and stagnant environments.
There was a time when that kind of division was necessary, when factories were dirty and ugly, transportation unpredictable and risky, housing inefficient and random. Placing a plant next to an office building was downright dangerous, environmentally but also in terms of physical conflicts between people and infrastructure.
But we have since moved on. Today our plants are much cleaner and our infrastructure better planned and engineered to handle the distribution of people and goods. There is really no reason anymore to put a Schweitzer plant out in the middle of nowhere and independent of society. It can be integrated and woven back into the fabric of town.
Imagine a Schweitzer plant that is an extension of Main Street, where factory floor, commerce and home coexist side by side. Going to work in that setting wouldn’t be a matter of getting in a car and driving up a soulless street, but a healthy walk down the sidewalk, passing coffee stores, galleries and a science center, among others. Sure the plant will still need to hover large in the background or better yet on top of a first floor commercial center, but it wouldn’t have to be divorced from the functions we need to advance a life.
So many of the things we live by, including Schweitzer’s circuit boards, are made out of sight out of mind, with little or no impact on how we should care or in any way use them responsibly. Worthlessness soon sets in, of product for sure, but also a life lived in constant cycles of meaningless acquisitions. Which wouldn’t be so bad if the matter didn’t also mean the degradation of culture, climate and so much more. What we don’t know much about we can’t protect and nurture.
Schweitzer must work with Moscow, but other cities as well, to make manufacturing and urban planning part of a singular narrative.
To manufacture an object is to contribute to the making of life, creating jobs, which soon leads to the need for homes, thereafter schools, which in turn requires transportation, and so on. Living here and working over there is no longer tenable, socially, intellectually, environmentally. To do so will inevitably mean growing more stunted, more isolated, as a society.
Farms must be part of the plan, not running roughshod over them. With every road created that replaces a farm, or part of a farm, there should be plans to commit an equal territory to food growth, the preservation of farmland, animal habitats, air quality and beauty. If not on the ground, then at least on the roofs of buildings.
Consider William McDonough’s transformation of the Ford Rouge center in Dearborn, Mich. There, the famed architect and champion of rooftop farming, laid “the groundwork for sustainable manufacturing at one of the world’s largest and oldest industrial icons.” In one fell swoop, he turned an otherwise environmental menace into a haven for food growth, animal habitat and a feature with which to mitigate the energy effects of temperature swings.
Other examples abound, some old, others new. Some dating back to the Garden City movement and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Broadacre City at the outset of the 20th century, both insisting on unity between production and consumption. Other, more recent examples, include the Vitra campus in Weil am Rhein, Germany, weaving a tight mix of relation between residences nearby, on the one hand, and a community of factories, galleries, cafes and other cultural amenities, on the other.
Last year, SEL annexed 154 acres of farmland in Moscow. But used only 12 of which for the current project underway. Might the future hold a more holistic planning vision for the remaining acreage. Oh let’s hope so.
Rahmani has been with Washington State University since 1997 and is an associate professor in the School of Design and Construction.