I’m writing In regard to “Verdict without a trial” (Stan Smith letter, Aug. 29), (and the assertion) that ‘honesty is lost by … some … in the court of public opinion who have reached a verdict without a trial in the case of Donald John Trump.”
No verdict has been reached because the evidence has not been presented, questioned and given to a judge or jury for a verdict. This will happen. In the meantime, a free citizen can read the public documents, including the indictments against Trump and others. I have, and have made an informed opinion that Trump and the other accused are guilty. Unless the defense proves the charges false, he and the other defendants will be proven guilty. It is my right as a free citizen to think so.
It is difficult to follow the rest of the text in the letter referring to “our courts have bound us together in an imperfect union,” and that “our salvation is secure in the good hearts of mothers and fathers who bring hope with birth of each child.” Further we should have “faith in our judicial system” to bring a fair verdict, and we should “find out all the facts before rendering a verdict.”
Well, my parents had good hearts, taught me to get all the facts and to behave well. And that people should be held accountable for their actions. My opinion, based on the actions and all the evidence I have seen, is that Trump and his codefendants have done massive damage to our country and we must admit it, render the relevant judgements and continue to build the country back better.
John McNamara
Pullman
Kudos to caregivers
We would like to send a heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Paradise Creek Assisted Living facility (formerly Good Samaritan) who selflessly cared for our mother in her last years. We moved mom to Good Sam four weeks before all care facilities across the nation went into lock-down during the pandemic. Throughout those trying times, when in-person visits were not allowed, the nurse’s aides and the rest of the care team kept her safe, comfortable and free from COVID-19 until we could all gather in person when the restrictions were lifted.
In the past year, providing care for her became increasingly difficult. The entire crew showed grace and compassion no matter how challenging mom could be. We are eternally grateful for the care she received. Next time you see a caregiver, thank them for the kindness they show our elderly community members every day.
Sue and Lowell Kappmeyer Moscow
Adam and Linda Shively Hood River, Ore.
Paul Shively
LaGrande, Ore.
UI’s poor decision
I have been so happy to have Scott Green as the president of the University of Idaho. He has demonstrated an affection for the UI and an understanding of the symbiosis of town and gown. Until now.
The announcement of the proposed lease of land to Home Depot has disappointed and angered me greatly. We have four thriving hardware stores in our community (Moscow Building Supply, Tri-State, Spence, and St. John). It is the one area of retail that has not been threatened by the big box stores. All four companies have in turn been supportive of activities and services in the Moscow area, including the University of Idaho. Bringing Home Depot into the immediate area will damage the vitality of each of these companies and inevitably force the closure of one or more of them. The revenue generated for the UI will be lost by the lack of vitality of these businesses as profits are diverted out of the community.
President Green has said that Home Depot will find another location if the UI doesn’t give them theirs. But he should be fighting such a move, not facilitating it. Home Depot products are readily available in Lewiston and online. I like Home Depot. But we do not need one here. In the short term it may be a small win for the UI. But in the long term it is a lose-lose-lose: for the local businesses, for the regional community, and for the University of Idaho.
Public outrage is the only way to stop this. Write to President Green. Write to the Idaho Board of Education. Write letters to the editor and to the Moscow City Council. And at the very least, continue to support our local businesses as much as possible over the big box stores.
Constance Brumm
Moscow
More of this, please
The somewhat encouraging part of the Republican Party censure of Lori McCann (Aug. 17) was that, despite defying the party in 13 votes, she was only censured for four votes. Not surprisingly, these were for the four issues that are catnip to the party base — vaccine denial, book censorship, voting restrictions and kindergarten drag shows. The respect with which Representative McCann dealt with the party representatives may have led to their understanding of the reasons she felt the party made bad choices. This give and take sounds like a real Legislature. More of this, please.
Jeff Watt
Pullman
Reclaiming Idaho
It is sometimes hard to follow your conscience. In the face of clear opposition, to still vote for what is best for her constituents, Lori McCann has done a good job. Not every bill she defended did she vote for, so her record is not perfect. But I’m proud of a representative who chooses to turn her back on culture war legislation.
I’m not alone. The majority of those who elected her would listen and agree with how she defends her record. But not the Republican Central Committee. Because her votes did not agree with the far-right agenda, that committee in Latah County chose to censure her. Instead of praising a Republican who shows integrity, the committee is seeking to find a candidate to run against her in the primary — the closed primary. The Republican Party in Idaho has run a closed primary since 2012. The primary will be the opportunity for the more extreme candidate to get votes. It is clear the Republican Party is most particularly interested in candidates who will vote in Boise the way the committee dictates. No conscience voting; no listening to constituents.
That’s why I’m grateful there is a petition drive afoot to get open primaries and ranked choice voting on the ballot as an initiative in 2024. Already the foot soldiers for gathering signatures all over the state are stepping up. Reclaim Idaho says more than 1,600 Idahoans want to carry a petition and gather signatures. Considering the court case over the petition title, this is a very good thing. Boots on the ground for signature collection is only extend to April 2024. Time is short, but with such enthusiasm for returning to a more democratic way to vote, I have great hopes for Idaho. Let’s reclaim Idaho.