Evidence and judgment

I’m writing In regard to “Verdict without a trial” (Stan Smith letter, Aug. 29), (and the assertion) that ‘honesty is lost by … some … in the court of public opinion who have reached a verdict without a trial in the case of Donald John Trump.”

No verdict has been reached because the evidence has not been presented, questioned and given to a judge or jury for a verdict. This will happen. In the meantime, a free citizen can read the public documents, including the indictments against Trump and others. I have, and have made an informed opinion that Trump and the other accused are guilty. Unless the defense proves the charges false, he and the other defendants will be proven guilty. It is my right as a free citizen to think so.

