Gresback deserves your vote Nov. 8

I want to start by offering a sincere “thank you” to everyone who has stepped up to offer their services to fulfill elected positions in our state government.

One of those individuals is my friend, Tim Gresback. In the more than a decade I’ve known Tim, I’ve always been impressed with his orientation to finding workable solutions to whatever law case he was working on. Therefore, I’m very thankful he has offered to serve District 6 in our Idaho House of Representatives. He will use those same skills to work in the legislature on the many issues they will face in the coming years. His awards and recognition from the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association and Idaho State Bar Association speak volumes about how highly respected he is.

