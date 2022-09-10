One wet spring does not make a wetland
The Idaho Transportation Department continues to deny reality. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has suspended the Clean Water Act permit at 13 wetland sites for construction activities on their eastern alternative of the reroute of U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow. The Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition provided scientific evidence from professional wetland scientists to corps which shows that impacted wetlands at Site 1 are larger than what transportation department documented and larger than what is allowed by their Clean Water Act permit. The corps agreed with the coalition’s assessment. The ITD response is that we had a wet spring, and this may be why the scientists identified the sites as wetlands.
Wetland sites have unique soil and vegetative characteristics that take many, many years to develop. One wet spring does not make a wetland site. Unfortunately, this type of simplistic view of the complex biological community which ITD strives to have a maximum impact on, is typical of their 20-plus year process on this highway project. Such negligence is at least partially responsible for the protracted length of the project. ITD’s assessment of Site 1 was either faulty or purposely altered to fit within the relaxed regulations of a “general” permit. If ITD was negligent in characterizing one wetland site, what about the other 12 sites? Their negligence likely extends to these sites also, and corps’ suspension of construction activities at them hopefully indicates that they have their suspicions.