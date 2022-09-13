AG position is not political
This year we will elect a new attorney general in the state of Idaho. Prior to my retirement, I served as a deputy attorney general and I know how the office must work if it is to serve Idaho citizens. Both the Republicans and the Democrat I worked with had great integrity and shared one critical trait: They did not play political games with taxpayer money.
The AG’s office must not favor political friends. Whether the attorney general is reviewing the award of a state contract, evaluating a tax case, giving honest advice to the legislature or deciding what cases to file, it is simply unacceptable to make decisions based upon what your political buddies tell you in a back room. Sadly, Raul Labrador has repeatedly pledged to run the office politically. No wonder that prior Republican attorneys general refused to support him in the primary election.
Fortunately, Tom Arkoosh has agreed to seek the office. He is not a career politician and has pledged to run the office in a nonpartisan manner. I know Tom Arkoosh to be an attorney of the highest integrity and ability. If elected he will serve us with honor and distinction and without political favoritism.
Jews and the messenger people
Last week it was my response to Timothy Moore’s letter on “Judifaication” of U.S. laws. Now I feel compelled to respond to Larry Kirkland. In his letter of Sept. 7 to the Daily News, Kirkland asserts that Jews reject God and hate God’s messenger people.
Jewish denominations are split on who is considered a Jew. Orthodox and Conservative denominations recognize matrilineage and other denominations will accept that an offspring of one Jewish parent is Jewish. So other than formal conversion, a person has to have at least a Jewish parent to be considered a Jew. In some denominations, that parent must be the mother. Of course not all Jews are observant. The vast majority of observant Jews believe in God if, as observant, they follow the Ten Commandments. The first four commandments “command” Jews to honor God. Now I suppose some and perhaps many nonobservant Jews might reject God. But clearly not all Jews reject God as Kirkland asserts. The last census/survey on Jews and their beliefs I read indicated most believe in God. So, why does Kirkland extrapolate and assert that Jews reject God?
I am not sure who Kirkland refers to as God’s messenger people. This is vague. But I wonder how Kirkland came to assert that Jews have a distinct hate for people. Jews are humans, and hatred is a trait that many humans have. It seems that Kirkland has concluded that Jews have a particular and focused hatred. I wonder how he came to this conclusion. I have heard Jewish holocaust survivors speak and claim they did not hate Germans as a group. But Jews hate Kirkland’s messenger people? Mr. Kirkland, how did you come to believe this nonsense?
My dream is a world by 2050 with 9.82 billion people, more than 10 million on the verge of starvation, climate change unleashing predictable and regular floods, hurricanes, forest fires, droughts, tsunamis, and global military spending in excess of $2 trillion annually and more.
Correction. My dream is the real nightmare, the promise of things to come unless we change our behavior. I just turned 77 and will not be here in 2050, but even old men and women have the right to wish for a better future for their posterity.
As I grow older, I am shrinking. In high school chemistry the electron was considered the smallest part of the atom but now quarks and leptons are even smaller. As James Webb has amplified the scale of the universe beyond human comprehension, I know that I am even smaller than them. My comfort is an even greater awareness of the mystery, majesty and beauty of existence.
The new telescope is the greatest event in human history. By redefining our place in the cosmos, hopefully it amplifies the one human virtue that may save us — humility.
My dream is to imagine a world where all children are loved and cared for by parents, neighbors, and friends. Imagine a world with universal health care and education for all children is guaranteed. In your imaging, add one course starting in K-12th grade, astronomy giving more opportunity for literary, artistic and musical expression. Once a month in all parts of the world children would gather at sunset to watch the stars, sing songs of dedication to the preservation of life, celebrate the beauty of the cosmos and on bended knees offer prayers of gratitude to the divine as expressions of humility on the altar of the night sky.