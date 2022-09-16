Not obligated to accept views
Daily News columnist Dale Courtney lives under the U.S. Constitution and so he has the right to speak and write his views. However, as free Americans, we are not obligated to accept his or anyone else’s views as truth.
For example, I agree that the majority of Republicans accept U.S. election outcomes as expressions of the will of the people in a democratic republic.
For example, I believe that a majority of Republicans don’t share Mr. Courtney’s belief that 87,000 new IRS employees, only a subset who will be agents, will target citizens based on their political views rather than their proclivity to pay the tax they owe.
For example, I believe that the majority of Republicans would agree that the law regarding the possession and possible sharing of highly classified U.S. documents should apply evenly to all Americans. If I possessed such documents, I should expect federal agents to search my house for them.
I agree with Mr. Courtney that, “Fascists use violence to achieve statist goals.” A prime example is the violence of Jan. 6, 2021, that intended to prevent the peaceful transition of power in our democracy.
Jeff Gramlich
Pullman
He wants ‘just the facts’
Mary Beth Rivetti, in her Sept. 7 letter to the editor, expressed “profound dismay” that my Sept. 1 letter should have been published in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. The information I provided, she claims, is “erroneous.” No it isn’t. Nor, I believe, can she successfully prove it to be.
A vast swathe of the Jewish community fully supports a woman’s “right” to have an abortion. And no state legislature or court should have the ability to deny her that “right.” Abortion for many Jews is a “religious value.” For me, or anyone else, to recognize that fact in print, is to be guilty of “anti-Jewish sentiment.” I am forced now, apparently, to go about wearing a kind of scarlet letter, an antisemitic mark of shame. If that describes Ms. Rivetti’s motive in saying what she does, then I bear the mark rather proudly.
A 2017 Pew Research Survey identified groups of people ranked in order by their support of abortion rights. Fully 83% of the Jewish community support abortion. They are exceeded in that support only by Unitarian Internationalists, atheists and agnostics.
140-plus Jewish organizations, including the Anti-Defamation league, think having an abortion is just a dandy thing to do. Many of them, probably most of them, feel that abortion is a viable and legal option into the third trimester, even to the point of live birth.
One doesn’t need to consult some “right wing” alternative site to confirm this kind of information. Hey, just do a Google search.
Ms. Rivetti, I recognize that certain groups are above criticism. There are some people about whom we are obliged by tradition to remain judiciously silent. But like the character in Dragnet, Sgt. Joe Friday, I just want the facts, just the facts, ma’am.
Timothy Moore
Potlatch
God and the Jews
Larry Fox, in his Sept. 13 letter to the editor, appears to have completely misinterpreted a sentence in my Sept. 7 letter. As a result he accuses me of hating Jews, which is totally untrue, and also of saying some Jews hate God, which I find no basis for. I have friends who are Jews and regularly pray for all Jews, who are still God’s chosen people. The apparent misinterpreted sentence reads: “The tribulation period is in part to punish those people who reject God and those who hate God’s messenger people, the Jews.” I believe it is clear that God’s messenger people are the Jews and in the tribulation period God will punish nations and people who hate the Jews. The Bible, God’s letter to mankind, came through the Jews. People all over the world for various reasons hate the Jew because they are God’s chosen people. Because of their disobedience of God’s word to them, and to us, the Jews have suffered as much or more than any people group. But God still loves them and has a number of biblical promises yet to fulfill for them, which he will do in his own time. After rereading my letter to the editor, I also find nothing even hinting at my saying that some Jews hate God. We all have disobeyed God, but that does not mean we hate God. The key is Jesus, God the Son, the Jewish Messiah. Acceptance of Jesus as Lord and Savior is the basis of salvation, acceptance by God and receiving eternal life. In the midst of the horrors of the tribulation, many Jews will turn to God and recognize Jesus as their biblical, Jewish Messiah. Then God will fulfill the remaining promises he made to them, his chosen people.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
McMorris-Rodgersand Big Pharma
Cathy McMorris-Rodgers voted against lower drug prices. While McMorris-Rodgers says she is fighting against inflation, she has not done a single thing to slow it. She had a chance with the inflation reduction act, and voted no. This is a no for first-ever legislation to lower drug prices. Not surprisingly McMorris-Rodgers’ fourth largest campaign contributor is big pharma. A total of 78% of McMorris-Rodgers’ campaign financing comes from PACs and large corporations.
Jeffrey Joswig-Jones
Pullman