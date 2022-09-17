Effects of climate change
I am a senior at Moscow High School and a member of the Climate Justice League — a youth climate advocacy group. I am writing to bring attention to climate change and how it negatively affects our community.
Climate change affects everyone in one way or another. One of the most notable effects, to me, has been the substantial increase of wildfires within the West, which, in turn, affects Moscow’s air quality. As I write this, I can barely see to the end of my street because of the excessive smoke.
Because of prolonged drought periods and increased temperatures during the summer, wildfires can start faster and last for longer periods, often leaving us with feelings of uncertainty on whether the summer will be full of smoke or not. While some may not view poor air quality as a major problem, there are many people within the community that suffer from respiratory issues.
Wildfire smoke also puts more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, creating a domino effect that ultimately leads to more fires. While wildfires are part of a natural process within an ecosystem, the rampant increase in their frequency is one of the many side effects of global warming. This is why the city of Moscow should sign the Climate Action Plan.
The Climate Action Plan aims to address many concerns regarding climate change. For example, the plan would focus on reducing the city’s carbon dioxide emissions within the atmosphere and, if it gets passed, would provide numerous benefits in future years to come. By coming together as a community to find ways to combat climate change, we can reduce droughts, wildfires and more. While reductions in wildfires will take time, in the long run, it will be more than beneficial to this generation and the next.
Bipartisan support for Gresback
In our current climate of political division, it’s refreshing to see true bipartisan support for Tim Gresback, candidate for the Idaho State House of Representatives, Dist. 6. He’s energetic, community-minded, fair, action driven and he listens. Tim will work on a case-by-case basis for the betterment of Idahoans, and understands that party line politics do not serve us well because many issues are too complex to be solved with a rubber stamp.
Like us, Tim is a small-business owner. He knows the challenges business owners face, from rising rents and interest rates, to labor shortages.
He’s been endorsed not only by former Moscow Mayor Nancy Chaney, but also former Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert. He connects with all sides of our community every day in both his work and personal interactions, and he has a genuine interest in others’ experiences and challenges. This is the kind of representation we need in Boise. Please join us in voting for Tim on Nov. 8.