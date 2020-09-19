COVID-19 and our students
At about 6 p.m. on Sept. 9, I was walking past Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house in Moscow. About two dozen members were milling around the basketball court — no masks and no physical distancing.
I called Moscow police and asked for a call back, which I did not receive. The next morning I called campus security and received no response to my complaint. The man said that his office had received several calls about this house and its virus violations.
I then called the dean of students and reported the incident, but, again, no response. I contacted President Scott Green and the same day, and Sept. 12 he reported that his “team” was working on it.
That’s not good enough. Colleges and universities around the nation have quickly sanctioned fraternities who have violated campus virus rules. Green has the power to at least quarantine these students.
In his column of Sept. 12, Chuck Pezeshki dismisses health threats such as these with an irresponsible “frat boys will be frat boys.” Incredibly, he claims that it is our fault because “we’ve marketed that experience (of “growing up”), complete with fraternities and football. We did it — not them.”
Chuck makes his argument even worse by proposing that, as there have been no hospitalizations or deaths, there is nothing to worry about. The news, however, is filled with stories about previously healthy young people who, while not being hospitalized, are suffering from post-COVID illnesses.
MedPageToday (Sept. 8) cites a study that found “myocarditis in 15 percent of college athletes who tested positive, largely after mild or no symptoms.” Young people are suffering from a condition called post-COVID fibrosis; some are experiencing cognitive dysfunction and memory loss; some have lung pain, hypoxia, or profound fatigue; others have suffered strokes, blood clots, numbness, increased heart rate or other cardiac dysfunction.
Nick Gier
Moscow
Something to watch
Watch “The Social Dilemma” and say “no” to social media until it changes its approach to feeding information to users.
Mary Hoffman
Colton