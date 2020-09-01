Efforts of so many appreciated
We want to thank our community leaders and members who have worked to promote and follow the CDC guidelines for wearing masks and physical distancing. Minimizing the spread of coronavirus is an essential part of helping our schools to open and stay safe.
Thanks also to our administrators, teachers, other employees and community members who have worked hard all summer to prepare to open schools safely. All operations have been carefully reviewed by committees, and guidelines have been developed for safety. There is no way to please everyone, but Superintendent Greg Bailey has held several Zoom chats with the community and teachers to answer questions and gather advice. We appreciate his efforts and the input from so many.
The district is offering two options for students while normal operations are unsafe. The first is for online-only learning. The second is a hybrid option with half the students participating in face-to-face learning; half will attend their school Mondays and Tuesdays and half will attend Thursdays and Fridays. This will assure attendance with better physical distancing.
When not at school, students will be expected to be at home working on assignments, online work or video conferencing with teachers. Teachers will have Wednesdays to prepare lessons, work with students online, collaborate and participate in professional development. Many teachers have been working and learning on their own all summer preparing for these challenging options.
We also realize the importance of sports and activities. Guidelines are in place to reduce the possibility of virus transmission and activities are being monitored, with the results still being worked out. Updates and more information are available at the District website: https://msd281.org. Again, thank you for your understanding and cooperation in these difficult times.
Dawn Fazio and Jim Frenzel
Moscow School DistrictBoard of Trustees