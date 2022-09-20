From an ‘emotional’ woman
According to Dennis Prager, as a woman I am “too emotional” to be able to make good, rational decisions and yet somehow, I seem to have the ability to indoctrinate small children. Really? Well, Mr. Prager, I am emotional when I read that the leader of the Idaho GOP, Dorothy Moon, requested that several Idaho companies and Idaho state agencies rescind their support of the Boise Pride parade and celebration. Several did, including Idaho Power, Zions Bank, and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Instead of supporting our LGBTQ+ youth and families, the GOP and these institutions instead choose to demean and shun Idaho residents they don’t agree with. Shameful.
Absolutely I am emotional that educators and librarians throughout Idaho are worried about their jobs and their security, because members of the GOP are determined to tell all Idahoans what they can and cannot read and what they can and cannot learn.
Darn right I am emotional that I no longer have the constitutional right to make my own decisions regarding my own body, a right I have had for 50 years. Yet the Idaho Legislature, overwhelmingly made up of GOP men, think they know more about women than women. Absolutely that makes me emotional.
So as an “emotional woman,” I am making sure that I vote this November. I am making sure to vote for candidates that respect me and respect all Idahoans regardless of their gender or their sexual identity. I’m voting blue this November.
Keep legislators out of libraries
President John Kennedy said, “A nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people.”
What are Idaho Republican lawmakers afraid of? They want to limit access to books that don’t agree with their version of history or that have information on gender issues.
Very young children in Idaho can have their own library card, but their parents must sign for them and agree to take responsibility for what the children check out of the library. It’s the parents, not the Legislature, who should decide what is appropriate for children to read.
Both the Republican incumbents in House Dist. 6 voted for the bill to punish, fine and even jail librarians for letting children have books some legislators think are inappropriate.
Democratic Sen. David Nelson and Dist. 6 candidates Tim Gresbeck and Trish Carter-Goodheart believe parents, not lawmakers, are in charge of their children’s library choices. Please vote for common sense and parental rights and vote for these Democrats in November.
We encourage all Dist. 6 voters (Latah, Nez Perce and Lewis counties) and especially unaffiliated voters, to return Rep. Lori McCann to the Idaho House. Appointed by the governor to fill a vacancy, she has ably served one year and an additional special session on the agricultural affairs, commerce, and education committees in Boise.McCann knows Dist. 6. Fifty years a resident and a graduate of the University of Idaho, she works the family ranch and timber business, has served various education boards and is in the legal field. At the end of her tenure, she was a full professor at Lewis-Clark State College. She has served on the Lewiston Rodeo Association board. McCann’s knowledge of the land, local government, and hands-on work in education make her the perfect candidate to represent our interests in Boise. Lori knows our district from the ground up. In our view, she is the real deal. McCann is a genuine Palouse conservative. Vote Lori McCann for Idaho House Dist. 6.
I presume that columnist Dale Courtney is bright. So he knows how to twist the truth. For example, he points out (Daily News, Sept. 14) that our legally elected president, or OLEP, said, “MAGA Republicans are a threat to democracy.” But he twisted that quote to mean that OLEP said that the 74 million who voted for Trump is the “single greatest threat to America.” (Meanwhile he accidentally admitted that Trump got only 74 million votes to OLEP’s 81 million, so maybe he’s not as bright as I thought.) Are all Republicans “MAGA” Republicans? Even Trump calls many Republicans RINOs. I know a dozen or so Republicans personally who would be insulted by being called a “MAGA” Republican. But Courtney wants to bend the truth to make it look like OLEP called all those who voted against him a threat. That’s simply a lie on many levels.
Also nowhere did OLEP say, “anyone who disagrees with him is a threat to the country,” another Courtney lie.
Courtney also has called OLEP and other liberals like me fascists. But he distorts the definition, much like he distorts who is a MAGA Republican. The U.S. Webster’s Dictionary defines fascism as “a political philosophy that exalts nation and often race above the individual and supports an autocratic government led by a dictatorial leader involving the forced suppression of opposition” (Reuter’s, Aug. 26). Sounds like Trump and his worshipers to me. As one who served in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968, I consider myself a patriot. During that time, I also learned that patriotism and nationalism don’t mean the same and that all people are my siblings.
Though Courtney seems to favor civil war, the only way that could happen is for people like Courtney to continue lying to themselves and to us — and for some to believe him.
Timothy Moore, in his Sept. 16 letter to the editor, wrote that “abortion for many Jews is a ‘religious value.’” My “religious values” — however we’re choosing to define this term — do not include abortion, and I’ve never met a fellow Jew for whom they do. Many people feel that two principles of a Jewish life are equal treatment of all and service to community, and for some Jews these may approach religious values. It is likely true that many Jews are pro-choice; however, I don’t know anyone — regardless of religion or ethnicity — who thinks that “having an abortion is just a dandy thing to do.” Leveling sarcasm, Timothy Moore, is at minimum an unproductive means to any end.