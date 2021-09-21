The right call on pavilion
Scotty Anderson recently wrote an opinion piece (Sept. 18) regarding the pavilion for Lawson Gardens that Pullman City Council is no longer pursuing. He thinks that calling off the project did not reflect what is best for Pullman, but for some reason did not repeat why the city council made this decision.
At some point they realized they did not have the money for the original design, and made some new, cheaper ones, all of which were still too expensive. At this point, we’d need to reevaluate what sacrifices we would be willing to make for this.
I would be very excited if they built it. I would admire it, maybe spend an afternoon there a couple times, and I imagine Pullman would host quite a few events there. There are other places to spend an afternoon, and there are already some nice venues for events, like Pine Street Plaza. Being an open pavilion would put it at about the same level as any other outdoor place in Pullman.
Currently, the city council wants to spend the money on park maintenance and other, smaller projects. My favorite developments recently were the pickleball courts at Sunnyside Park, which were a relatively simple project. They are very popular. I, personally, appreciate small improvements like those more than I would a single one that is way beyond budget.
Jasper Premo
Pullman
Consistency needed
The Aug. 21 meeting of the Moscow Planning and Zoning Commission approval vote of annexation and zoning for the proposed Woodbury Addition left me wondering. According to Moscow code, P&Z annexation and zoning must be consistent with Comprehensive Plan goals, objectives, and implementation actions. Clearly this proposal is not consistent with the Comprehensive Plan.
Chapter 5 evaluates the city’s projected growth in light of its available water supply, public facilities, infrastructure, services and available land for development and calls for providing for sustainable growth and for the sustainable management and development of local and regional water resources and supplies to meet the needs of both current and future residents. It also states that groundwater withdrawals by all users must be managed in order to keep the aquifers available for continued use.
The development in question will lead to expanded use of groundwater without providing for withdrawal management, thus the rezone is not consistent with the Comprehensive Plan. When this was pointed out, the response was that the Comprehensive Plan is “just a vision.” Vision or not, consistency is required for the plan to have any meaning.
One wonders how the city council could consider approval of this action of the P&Z. Turning down this rezone and platting when another such plan has recently been approved is difficult, but the buck must stop somewhere. The city council should be serious about the requirements of being consistent with the Comp Plan, and vote for a delay to study the effects of this development on the water supply and plans for dealing with likely water shortages.
Responsible planning requires having plans for maintaining a water supply, the likely costs, who will pay them, and an expected timeline before more PUD’s with hundreds of homes and green spaces using water are approved.
Joann Muneta
Moscow
Why take chances?
We must do more to strengthen our power grid against an electromagnetic pulse event. Such an event can result from an attack by terrorists or by another country (e.g. China may already have the capability — which it may use in an economic crisis,) or it can occur naturally. It could result in devastating loss of life. There is disagreement on this, but why take chances?
We should also have a ground-based GPS back-up system, (like Russia has,) or we could lose internet, at the least, in an anti-satellite attack.
Alvin Blake
Moscow
We cannot wait on safety
Most have read the Sept. 15 Daily News front page article entitled “Student safety prompts change to traffic flow.” The hazardous intersection at Mountain View Road and D Street was one of the two intersections identified as most affected by the traffic study for approval of the proposed Woodbury Subdivision. The information used was based on a 2006 traffic count projected at 1 percent increase per year and declared adequate for the increase in traffic which would be generated by the 82 acre, 270+ subdivision by the Moscow Traffic Commission at the Aug. 12 meeting.
As the news article indicates, it is already a hazardous intersection for students on school days. Now consider the addition of Logos School traffic when it is completed, the additional hundreds of trucks, earth movers and building supply vehicles while the Woodbury Subdivision is completed. Next comes the additional traffic generated by 270 homes and possibly 200 or more carriage houses.
There is no doubt that a stoplight will be required for the safety of the students. The cars are already backed up at peak times and will only increase when the turn lanes are removed and then will greatly increase with constant construction and Logos School traffic.
How long can we wait to provide the infrastructure for the safety of our children?
The current hazard to pedestrian traffic is going to be exponentially increased with the Woodbury Subdivision construction traffic and resulting homes. I suggest that a stoplight be installed ASAP, and that the Woodbury developer provide a portion of the funding. There has to be some compensation to the city and tax payers to help get the infrastructure in place to provide basic traffic and pedestrian safety. We cannot wait for crises to occur before taking action.
Andy Johansen
Moscow
Time to get vaccine
Dale (Courtney), Biden does have the authority to order vaccines through Occupational Safety and Health Administration, set up by Congress in 1970 through the Commerce Clause (Article 1, Section 8, Clause 3, U.S. Constitution).
Oh, and, there is no evidence of rDNA vaccines impacting the RNA of fetuses.
The technology has been around since 1973. There is no evidence in three generations, period.
Just stop grousing around and get the v accine. Just be done with it.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman