Moscow, a theocracy?

Moscow made national news, and not in a flattering way. NBC recently featured Moscow as an example of “Theocracy Rising” on it’s “Meet the Press Reports” program. (nbcnews.to/3Ut5nrS). Their tantalizing teaser refers to the oversized influence of pastor Doug Wilson’s brand of charismatic evangelism, infused with patriarchal domination, ethnocentrism, and whiffs of white nationalism in a small university town. Should we be worried?

Like his father, Wilson deems Moscow strategic and feasible for religious takeover by means akin to warfare. The problem is not Wilson’s religion, but rather that Christ Church leaders have extended their reach into secular institutions they seek to crush. What Wilsonites call religious persecution, others call zoning code violations, threats to human rights, disregard for pandemic directives, littering, defacement of public property and anti-science rhetoric.

