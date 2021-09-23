You have to give up things
On Sept. 27, the Moscow City Council is considering a proposal that is part of the Sierra Club’s Ready for 100 campaign, to get the Moscow community powered by 100 percent clean energy.
But, when you read the petition online, it says “We are asking the Moscow city leaders to lead in Idaho and begin planning for a transition to 100% carbon-free electricity community-wide by 2035.” Which is a slightly different goal. The important difference is we also burn gasoline, diesel and natural gas.
The simple solution to the clean electricity goal is Avista Utilities’ “My Clean Energy” program (https://bit.ly/3u0V3L4). Any ratepayer may agree to a premium of one cent/KWH on their bill and Avista will provide clean energy to serve them. That’s cheaper than installing solar panels.
I’ve been writing to you about my explorations to lower my carbon footprint. I’ve installed solar panels and drive an electric car.
But I’ve discovered, to make a real impact, I need to give up things. So far, I’ve eliminated my natural gas use: space heating, water heating, clothes drying and cooking.
If the city council wants to make a difference they need to look beyond electricity. The pandemic showed us we could reduce parking downtown; let’s keep it that way. Parking encourages driving. We need frequent bus service in partnership with the two universities to make that appealing. We also need more protected bike lanes.
Natural gas is a significant source of carbon emissions; the city needs to commit to eliminating its own burning, starting with the Haddock building remodel. It should follow the lead of west coast states and ban natural gas in new residential construction. Citizens currently using gas can join in when they replace furnaces and hot water heaters, switching to clean electricity.
Nils Peterson
Moscow