Children deserve better
We’re frazzled is the new normal. We’re trying to let go of what we can’t control (or at least put it in perspective), trust and delegate where possible, and focus on things we must. With schools upended by COVID-19, stressed parents are scrambling to find daycare. They’re probably relieved more facilities could open soon, reassured they’ll be licensed by the City of Moscow. After all, children’s safety is paramount. Therein lies the problem.
The Moscow City Council just extended the mayor’s public health emergency order No. 20-04, waiving requirements for temporary daycare operators to have training in childhood development, health and safety or certification in first aid and child/infant CPR. The order says, “day care operators will be required to complete the online CPR and first aid training program,” but doesn’t say what “the” program is, whether it must be accredited, or whether training in adult CPR (which could injure youngsters) will suffice. They won’t need to pursue certification, even if in-person training becomes feasible again during the duration of the order.
There’s an allowance for licensing tutoring centers, which aren’t defined in the code, and qualifications for tutors and lesson plans are nonexistent. Moreover, tutors and something called “day camps” appear to be exempt from background checks.
For members of the public with comments about why such facilities might not be safe or suitable in certain residential settings, you’re out of luck. The city waived requirements for them to pursue conditional-use permits while the order is in effect.
I understand the desperation parents must feel. However, this doesn’t need to be a choice between children’s safety and providing competent adult oversight when parents are at work. Red Cross online courses in pediatric first aid and CPR only take 2-3 hours and cost $35-45. Tell Moscow’s council that children deserve better.
Nancy Chaney
Moscow
Wondering who is delusional
In response to Bill Christopher’s letter about Joe Biden: Are you delusional, sir? You think Biden is first in this country? Well, he had enough time to make a difference — 47 years. He needs to stay in the basement with that other delusional, Kamala Harris. You vote for them and it will be worse than Venezuela. My president, Trump, has done everything he promised and more. He doesn’t need anyone to stroke his ego. I agree to disagree with you on this one. Wake up and look at the domestic terrorist attacks and threats from the (democrats). You think that’s OK? Shame on all of you who vote for that delusional, evil Demrat party.
Sandra Weeks
Moscow
Homeless in Pullman need help
I am meeting and seeing more apparently homeless in Pullman. The shutdown is economically brutal, so this is not a surprise. Today I gave another $100 to the Community Action Center (the blue donate button is in the upper right hand corner of their web page).
Now, most of you know that I am simply an old man who lives in a shoe, striving to keep from becoming a grumpy old man who lives in a shoe. So may I simply encourage you to make a donation to CAC scaled to my donation based upon property tax? Mine is a bit less than $50 per year. They really do need the help, everyone. May we find it in our hearts to help them.
Tod C. Merley
Pullman
Compare the candidates
Alice White sounded sincere in her concern about fiscal responsibility (Daily News letter, Sept. 16) so I would encourage her to dig a little deeper before voting. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is not a good example of fiscal responsibility, and I will share one example.
In March 2018, McMorris Rodgers co-sponsored a two-year Medicare reimbursement extension for the Omeros Corp. Omeros has just one product, Omidria, which is used in cataract surgery. Omidria is nothing special; it contains two well-known readily-available generics. The reimbursement makes it easier for hospitals to charge Medicare (taxpayers) for Omidria instead of the cheaper alternatives. At least one surgeon claimed he could get an Omidria alternative for less than 1 percent of what Omeros charges Medicare. Enabling this greater-than-99-percent markup is not fiscally responsible.
I calculated that Omeros makes about $2 million per quarter without the reimbursement compared to $26 million per quarter when it is in place. Omeros uses the difference to fund experimental drug development that is so risky it can’t attract free market investors. Why should taxpayers bankroll this gamble? It’s not as if Omeros will refund taxpayers if one of their experimental drugs gets to market.
By election time, McMorris Rodgers’ action will have cost Medicare $200 million, and while she may indeed sign a balanced budget amendment as Mrs. White expects, perhaps it would be better if our representative watched the actual spending instead? A balanced budget amendment combined with irresponsible spending will translate to ever deeper cuts in health, education and infrastructure budgets, which will almost certainly imperil future generations.
This November, Mrs. White has an opportunity to help safeguard her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s future, and I’d like to think we’ll all be doing the same. If fiscal responsibility and posterity are really priorities, Mrs. White should turn her attention to candidate Dave Wilson.
Simon Smith
Pullman
Toward more balance
I am surprised and very sad that so many people think that George Floyd’s death was indicative of systemic racism in American policing. There are many valid, recent scientific studies which show that systemic racism has not been a factor in police shootings. Dale Courtney mentioned four of these studies in his column, “Black lives matter, but BLM platform doesn’t help,” June 24. These studies take into account that police are called more to black neighborhoods than white neighborhoods, due to gangs and drug use there.
Aren’t these scientific findings part of the news? The Associated Press, NPR and PBS have all omitted any questioning of whether police shootings actually show a pattern of systemic racism, from what I have seen. NPR and PBS, in prior years, have presented views from Heather MacDonald, a journalist who discusses the fact that the protesting of systemic racism in police shootings is unfounded.
Neither NPR nor PBS have included her views during the recent protests. She did write a recent article in the Wall Street Journal about this. Youtube, owned by Google, censored one of her recent stories, even though it did not violate their written standards.
This issue is only one example in the pattern of conservative ideas and contributions being blocked. I think there are a lot of people, conservatives and liberals and others, who want to read news that reflects varied viewpoints.
For those who are looking for more balance in the news they read, the website City-Journal.org may help. It has articles on current events by people of various skin colors who are conservative in the views. Also C-Span.org sometimes has interviews with conservative authors including Heather MacDonald and Thomas Sowell.
Lois Johnson
Moscow