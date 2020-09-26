I’ll take the vaccine
I want to make it clear in no way do I support Trump. I will clearly be voting for the other team. However, if a vaccine comes out before Nov. 1, I will be the first to roll up my sleeve and take it, provided it has been cleared by the FDA and recommended by the CDC. The vaccine makers themselves said they will not rush any vaccine until they are completely sure the vaccines are safe and effective. Once one of them is ready, I will be there.
In the mid-1950s, a generation became the subject to the Salk vaccine third phase trial. He had tested it with intellectually disabled children. After it was shown to produce antibodies, he then tested it with 1.4 million children. When it performed as expected, they dispensed the vaccine throughout the United States in what would be considered today as the third phase of the trials. I was part of that third group. Nearly everyone from age 68 to 88 were also part of it.
The Salk vaccine was rushed to production and dispensed because polio was exploding. In a normal year, polio infected an average of 20,000, but, suddenly, in the early ’50s, it grew to 300,000. There was demand among parents that the government do something.
Years later, a new novel virus has spread across the world. People are demanding the government do something. Granted, the vaccine development has gone at warp speed, but I am assured the vaccines will have completed the necessary trials. Since I am moderate risk for COVID-19, I will do what it takes to mitigate that risk.
I will roll up my sleeve to receive that first inoculation.
Wayne H. Beebe
Pullman
Moscow’s good governance
Thanks to both Moscow City Council and Lewiston’s city department heads for modeling good government in the face of disingenuous “anti-government” hostility from a vocal minority of their respective communities. The current Moscow City Council was elected by a wide margin, and is doing a fine job representing the interests and protecting the lives of their constituents during a pandemic that has killed over 200,000 Americans so far.
That a relative handful of city residents object to wearing face masks to prevent the spread of a fatal disease can be attributed either to selfishness or ignorance of basic science, neither of which should be the basis of public policy, obviously. For elected officials to stand up to this kind of organized pressure is commendable, a kind of calm courage and resolve that needs to be recognized and respected. Had we anything approaching this kind of leadership and responsibility in the current White House, I dare say we would be burying far fewer COVID-killed fellow Americans at present.
Likewise, Lewiston’s city department heads standing together in defense of excellent city manager Alan Nygaard is a profile in courage given the organized bullying they have faced from faux libertarians, professional noisemakers and Bundy-wannabes, for whom government is the enemy, specifically when protecting civil rights, public health and the environment, or otherwise promoting the public good.
Finally, hats off the Daily News and Lewiston Trib for having the maturity and restraint not to run the obvious headline, “Nygaard Lightly Scuffs Boots.”
Chris Norden
Moscow
Fairness in policing
Just wondering if a group protesting for Black Lives Matter would receive the same treatment as the peaceful Christians. Your police must have had nothing better to do that day than pull the hymn singers off the street. Guess Moscow should feel good that crime is at such a low. Pathetic.
Kim Chenoweth
Grangeville
Raising leaders to follow
One sentence in Otto Keyes’ remarkable anti-mask letter of Sept. 24 gave me particular pause: “Kids raised in such an atmo ‘fear’ will not become the future leaders this country needs.” Really? I look at the faces of the kids in the photos of Doug Wilson’s acolytes doing their flash-psalming (or whatever) and think, that’s where fear is — in those faces, as they try to mimic their misguided parents’ lack of respect for the norms of the community they live in, and for the health of society.
In general, you mask-resisters, why are you so exercised about this issue? Don’t you think your children might benefit from role models who speak out publicly against something of more consequence than temporarily hidden smiles on our neighbors’ faces? How about you teach them, instead, to fear autocrats, local and national, who flout laws, courtesy and common sense? Instilling that kind of healthy fear would be likely to produce a leader I’d be willing to follow.
Gary Williams
Moscow
It’s about people and platforms
Critical in voting for the next president should be consideration of the platform he stands for. President Trump has attempted to carry out his campaign promises but has been relentlessly hindered by Democrats and media opposition. It is obvious that the Democrats and the media oppose the platform he is seeking to carry out and are using personal attacks to justify at least part of this opposition.
There are two very different platforms being proposed and a vote for either presidential candidate is a vote for that platform. In the next 40 days, it would be very helpful if the media and those supporting a particular candidate would clarify the details of particular platform issues that cause them to choose to support a particular candidate rather than incessantly attacking the person. As a person trained in environmental engineering and natural resource economics, I can confidently say the proposed “Green New Deal” will be an economic disaster as proposed and it will do very little to accomplish the claimed goal of halting climate change. Germany and California have both taken major steps to implement concepts proposed by the Green New Deal. The results so far have been counterproductive.
Germany’s energy prices are now the highest in Europe and Germany is forced to buy dependable nuclear energy from France. California has the highest energy prices in the U.S. and California utilities are buying energy from surrounding states and have suffered rolling blackouts. The U.S. has reduced carbon dioxide production more than any other country just through technological improvements and increased reliance on natural gas.
Anybody truly interested in finding out more about the Green New Deal and the climate issues should watch “Climate Hustle 2,” Sept. 24 or thereafter. Let us civilly discuss all the major platform issues for the benefit of all voters.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow