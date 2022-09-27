Is inflammatory rhetoric the only style of writing columnist Dale Courtney knows? In his column Sept. 14, in which he wonders if a civil war is on the horizon, Mr. Courtney falsely claims that President Biden called ALL of the 74 million U.S. citizens who voted for Trump radical right-wing extremists.
Although I personally think they are all seriously misguided, contrary to what Courtney posited, Biden made it abundantly clear in his Philadelphia address to the nation that he was talking about a very specific subset of the MAGA Republicans who present a danger to our democracy. These include those who believe in most or all of the following: those who refuse to accept the 2020 election results; those who would vote for election deniers; those who view those involved in the insurrection of Jan 6 as patriots and not criminals; and those who advocate for the political use of violence if elections don’t go their way, or in short, an estimated 20 million adults.
Mr. Courtney also asserts liberals advocate for violence, which according to Courtney, was demonstrated in 2020 during the Black Lives Matter protests. More than 92% of those protests were peaceful. In fact, according to an analysis done by the Washington Post, of the violent extremist attacks since 1994, far right extremist attacks outnumber far left attacks by a 3-1 margin. And, of course, Mr. Courtney, while never missing a chance to bring up the BLM protests, has never once condemned Trump or the MAGA crowd for the Jan. 6 attack. Might Mr. Courtney be one of those advocating for civil war?
Farming and climate change
Sept. 20, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported the Idaho Wheat Commission and the Taiwan Flour Mills Association signed a $576 million export agreement. The agreement will largely benefit north central Idaho wheat farmers. This is great news for our local economy. As farmers are more secure, so too are the economies of the areas in which they live and farm. This is exciting news.
At the same time, I’m worried about the effects of changing climate and therefore changing weather patterns on that same economy. Changes in the timings and amount of spring rain and fall frost can affect crop yields. In 2021, drought conditions across the West drove down wheat production. Agricultural production and economics are complicated, but unpredictable weather makes for unpredictable crops. And that can’t be good for the economy that depends on them.
In June, the Republican Party published a six-part plan to deal with climate change. One of their commitments was to building resilient communities. In a community where so much of the economy depends on agriculture, and so much of agriculture is affected by changing weather and climate, I want to know: what concrete plans do our elected officials and candidates have to forestall growing weather unpredictability and help us be more resilient in the face of climate change?
A recent event in Juliaetta featured candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Terry Gilbert and Debbie Critchfield. In response to a comment from Gilbert about Critchfield’s support for vouchers supporting nonpublic schools, Critchfield said, “I never used the word voucher. I am not looking to voucherize our school system.”
In fact, during a primary debate, she said the following on the topic: “With some study” she would support such a proposal if “we’re not defunding our public schools and it would not come at the expense of our rural schools.” A person is either for vouchers or against them … appeasing folks on both sides of the discussion is not useful. It would be naïve to think that a system of vouchers, or any other such form of support, would not come at the expense of public schools.
Undoubtedly Critchfield, a Republican, is aware of the following statement from the 2022 Republican platform: “We believe competition produces excellence in education, and that parents have the right to choose which schools their children attend. We support the right of parents to pursue private parochial and homeschool options. Tax credits for non-use of public schools and other forms of parental choice should be encouraged as competitive options for educating children.”
Since Republican candidates are expected to embrace the party platform, if Critchfield disagrees with this statement she should make her opposition clear, without condition.
You, and your vote, count
We are fierce defenders of peace. Believing there is a path to peace underlies our mission; we join as members of a community that treats unity with reverence. Activating our base on principles of unity means we cannot ascribe to a world where we are a badge of blue, a banner of red. Our founding peoples feared the development of parties in politics; rightfully so. Put me in a room of Republicans and Democrats, without their tattoos and hats, I could not tell you the difference until they speak or shout or holler. Taught to seek difference, we nonetheless hunger for peace.
We prioritize dialogue. Militants who seek to intimidate with guns and regalia, the dog whistles of our day, will not be feared. The time for taming fears is here; we see the endgame of war, we know what comes.
We protect our sisters, especially the vulnerable whose anatomy the laws would seek to ensnare. Culture wars do not protect babies. Mothers must be whole and ready to love. For the future of our children, we protect our sisters.
We extend our hands to the outliers — the lesbian, gay, transgender, queer or confused. They, too, are our community, deserving of voice and life and peace. We all contribute, we all benefit from joining the fierce defenders of peace.
We are the League of Women Voters of Moscow. Local, yet we are the largest league in Idaho. Celebrated by our city and our community, we prioritize the vote as the highest and best order for a diverse society. Please register, please vote. Your voice counts. You count.