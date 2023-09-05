The many letters supporting Rep. Lori McCann are heartening reminders of what kind of Republican legislators represented Latah County before the county’s GOP was taken over by the Christian Taliban. (No, not all Christians are members of northern Idaho’s Taliban, any more than all Muslims are members of Afghanistan’s Taliban.)
Republicans I was pleased to vote for included Tom Boyd, who capped his career by being elected speaker of the house; Gary Schroeder, who took pride in never voting against an education appropriation; Doc Lucas; and Tom Trail. Each exemplified the thoughtful, moderate approach to governance for which McCann was censured by the county’s Republican Central Committee.
And today, they would doubtless face the same inquisition McCann did. The missions of our Taliban, after all, don’t vary much from those in Afghanistan: subjugating women, scorning science, banning books, bashing gay people.
There were no such doctrinal kangaroo courts in earlier days, of course. Had there been, those in the dock might have included legislators like McCann’s fellow 6th District delegation members, who stood by in silence as she was denounced — Republicans Dan Foreman and Brandon Mitchell.
Why so? Both voted against the state appropriation for higher education, in the district that is home to the University of Idaho.
Jim Fisher
Moscow
Columnist’s poor argument
Scotty Anderson’s Sept, 2 column did a poor job discussing Donald Trump’s legal problems. Scotty claims the charges are groundless and are just politically motivated.
Scotty skates past considerable evidence that Trump broke numerous laws. The Jan. 6 Committee hearings showed a considerable amount of law-breaking by a host of people and showed that Trump encouraged their efforts. Scotty neglects to mention efforts to recruit fake presidential electors. He overlooks Trump’s efforts to pressure Georgia officials to “find” more than 11,000 votes (as opposed to an honest recount) and personal attacks on election officials who were doing their jobs honestly and fairly. Trump possessed a considerable number of federal documents and resisted efforts to return those documents to the federal government (in contrast to Joe Biden and Mike Pence).
Scotty’s complaints about the timing of the prosecutions show that he doesn’t realize that white-collar cases involving a large number of people take a great deal of time to prepare. I guess he hasn’t noticed all the other cases involving Jan. 6 defendants; many have produced guilty pleas or convictions. Trump can afford good lawyers, and innocent people with good lawyers are rarely convicted in our legal system. Scotty’s defense of Trump would be more convincing if he (Scotty) discussed the specific charges and the evidence about them. There is considerable evidence that Trump broke a number of laws.