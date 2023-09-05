Taliban tactics

The many letters supporting Rep. Lori McCann are heartening reminders of what kind of Republican legislators represented Latah County before the county’s GOP was taken over by the Christian Taliban. (No, not all Christians are members of northern Idaho’s Taliban, any more than all Muslims are members of Afghanistan’s Taliban.)

Republicans I was pleased to vote for included Tom Boyd, who capped his career by being elected speaker of the house; Gary Schroeder, who took pride in never voting against an education appropriation; Doc Lucas; and Tom Trail. Each exemplified the thoughtful, moderate approach to governance for which McCann was censured by the county’s Republican Central Committee.

Tags

Recommended for you