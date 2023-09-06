Let’s be real here: Home Depot chose the University of Idaho land for its store because it’s the only piece of land large enough for their big-box footprint within the city of Moscow that doesn’t require a rezone and the opportunity for public involvement in the decision.
Home Depot knows from Walmart’s failed attempt to get a rezone for a new big box more than a decade ago that the people of Moscow are fully engaged when it comes to protecting the future of our community. An application to rezone land for their predatory business model would not succeed.
Mark Solomon
Moscow
Home Depot prices
Ryan Urie’s Sept. 2 column asserts that Home Depot in Moscow offers no benefits. He further gives a personal example of where he says that Home Depot was more expensive than local sources.
My experience is just the opposite. A day after his column, a contractor from Lewiston was replacing a window on my domicile. He was shocked at how much it cost here in Pullman at $430, which he said would be $200 at Home Depot in Lewiston. I do know a case where Home Depot is more expensive than others in Lewiston. I was researching a big wooden shed about three years ago, and the Tuff Sheds at Home Depot were twice what the same thing clost at Ziggy’s.
Urie’s arguments are quite similar to the ones where folks, mostly on the left like him, tried to shut down a Walmart here in Pullman. But Pullmanites seem pretty satisfied that it is here, and the traffic on Bishop Boulevard (which I drive on every day) has not been too bad.