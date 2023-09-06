Big boxes and the people

Let’s be real here: Home Depot chose the University of Idaho land for its store because it’s the only piece of land large enough for their big-box footprint within the city of Moscow that doesn’t require a rezone and the opportunity for public involvement in the decision.

Home Depot knows from Walmart’s failed attempt to get a rezone for a new big box more than a decade ago that the people of Moscow are fully engaged when it comes to protecting the future of our community. An application to rezone land for their predatory business model would not succeed.

