Cooper brings some needed optimism
My wife and I are frequent pedestrians and enjoy walking through various Moscow neighborhoods in the evenings. Beginning in March of this year, we began seeing notes and messages from Cooper throughout the Fort Russell District area offering good cheer, encouragement, optimism and love.
He seemed to leave for a week or two, then the messages would begin again. Thank you, Cooper, for carrying on, and thank you for discovering Garfield Street. Your mission brings smiles to many.
Randy Baukol
Moscow
The need to go solar
I was pleased to read that the City of Pullman has installed solar panels on its new Parks, Recreation and Senior Center building (Daily News, Aug. 13). Pullman’s decision to add solar electric production to its facilities is laudable, for it shows the city’s commitment to addressing the imminent crisis of global climate change by reducing the city’s use of fossil fuels while also saving the city over $10,000 in yearly utility costs for the next 30 plus years with an estimated solar payback period of only 15 years.
All cities, including Moscow, should follow Pullman’s example. The city of Moscow is building a new police station right now. In an article in the Daily News May 15 (“Proposed Moscow police station could go solar”), Moscow Community Development Director Bill Belknap was quoted as saying the new station will be “solar ready,” including wiring and roofs that can hold the weight of the panels. That is good. Solar power needs to be a part of the design of this new state-of-the-art building. Our commitment to reduce fossil fuel use will also reap significant long-term economic benefits to the city.
Nine years ago, we added 10 rooftop solar panels to our home in Moscow. Since then, we have generated almost 25 megawatt hours of energy for our home.
It’s a no brainer. Start with the police station and add to other municipal facilities in the future. Come on, Moscow city leaders. Let’s make sure we do this.
Don Crawford
Moscow