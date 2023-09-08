Dam ideas

Your Sept. 1 article about “dam debate” identifies a requested time extension to seek “durable long-term strategy to restore salmon.” There are real actions other than breaching that should be considered. My letters (the last July 13) suggested a canal to speed movement by smolts downstream. Long slow moving water lakes with warm surface water where the fish swim and cooler bottom water are bad for fish. I have never said diversion would help.

But 15 miles of steady moving water — Ice Harbor Dam to Wallula Gap — is almost a certain good thing, a winner over 20-plus miles on Lake Wallula. Shifting to diversion at Lower Monumental Dam might allow keeping the canal higher at Ice Harbor and make the canal easier to build through the high point between Ice Harbor and Wallula Gap — a better thing. And Keeping the canal higher through the gap could let it continue to near McNary Dam, bypassing almost all of the slow Lake Wallula — perhaps the best thing. One of the above could be chosen as the first step and results then studied. Breaching upstream dams could still be considered.

