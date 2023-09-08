Your Sept. 1 article about “dam debate” identifies a requested time extension to seek “durable long-term strategy to restore salmon.” There are real actions other than breaching that should be considered. My letters (the last July 13) suggested a canal to speed movement by smolts downstream. Long slow moving water lakes with warm surface water where the fish swim and cooler bottom water are bad for fish. I have never said diversion would help.
But 15 miles of steady moving water — Ice Harbor Dam to Wallula Gap — is almost a certain good thing, a winner over 20-plus miles on Lake Wallula. Shifting to diversion at Lower Monumental Dam might allow keeping the canal higher at Ice Harbor and make the canal easier to build through the high point between Ice Harbor and Wallula Gap — a better thing. And Keeping the canal higher through the gap could let it continue to near McNary Dam, bypassing almost all of the slow Lake Wallula — perhaps the best thing. One of the above could be chosen as the first step and results then studied. Breaching upstream dams could still be considered.
That could include possible partial lowering at Lower Granite Dam enough to give the rivers their original condition through Lewiston and to allow a diversion canal bypassing the lowered slow flow lake to the dam. That would leave an artificial smooth route substitute for a four-dam breaching plus all of Lake Wallula. Most of the current dam benefits would be saved, and an additional one could be added. Any dams remaining should have added powerhouses so maximum generation at peak usage (high value) can use more water and low usage time can limit generation (low value) when needed due to flow.