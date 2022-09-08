Do something about it

The old joke, “Everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it,” is dated. It’s now an indictment.

We all talk about the extreme heat, flash floods, frequent hurricanes, and other effects of climate change, but nobody — or very few of us — does anything. We think there’s nothing we can do. In her TED Talk “What One Person Can Do About Climate Change,” Ella Lagé offers us a simple yet effective way of taking action: Write a letter to an institution you support with your money — bank, pension fund, school, insurance company, church, etc. — asking them to divest their financial assets from fossil fuels. Demand that they pull their stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments out of companies that extract coal, oil, and natural gas and put them into renewable energy. Why not try it?

