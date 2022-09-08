The old joke, “Everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it,” is dated. It’s now an indictment.
We all talk about the extreme heat, flash floods, frequent hurricanes, and other effects of climate change, but nobody — or very few of us — does anything. We think there’s nothing we can do. In her TED Talk “What One Person Can Do About Climate Change,” Ella Lagé offers us a simple yet effective way of taking action: Write a letter to an institution you support with your money — bank, pension fund, school, insurance company, church, etc. — asking them to divest their financial assets from fossil fuels. Demand that they pull their stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments out of companies that extract coal, oil, and natural gas and put them into renewable energy. Why not try it?
You can tell them that fossil fuel investments are not only a root cause of climate change but, for that very reason, increasingly at risk of becoming stranded or devalued assets — the “carbon bubble” effect.
If you’d rather do it as part of a group, visit gofossilfree.org to learn about divestment campaigns in your area. To see whether or how much of your pension fund, savings, or personal portfolio is invested in fossil fuels, do a search on fossilfreefunds.org. Divestment advocacy, with its power to influence public opinion, has worked in the past. It will work now.
In the 1980s, the campaign to divest from companies supporting South Africa’s apartheid regime helped bring down apartheid. Today, a rapidly growing fossil fuel divestment movement has already led more than 1,500 institutions worldwide to commit to divesting roughly $40 trillion (divestmentdatabase.org). So, regarding that quote, let’s stop talking about the weather and start doing something about it.