Electoral democracy
Wondering about the motivation for various Idaho letter writers seeking to undermine confidence in our voting system and election results. One fellow recently claimed that “American communist Democrats are using the entire government to take away our freedoms.” So, should we seek to overthrow our own national government, or defy the laws of our nation altogether, or at least cherry-pick which laws and governmental entities we like and are willing to obey? Why not go the next step and dispense with elections altogether, in favor of a presumably white-supremacist “Christian” form of fascism that permanently institutionalizes minority rule? Good-bye America and U.S. Constitution.
When not sitting on the floor playing with their Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn action figures, these types seem keen to reject the will of a majority of voters, particularly in places like Virginia and Georgia where coalitions of Black, white, Hispanic, and other justice-loving voters have come together to elect Democrats and flip states that traditionally have been ruled solely by conservative white people elected by conservative white voters.
I suspect our letter writer and his friends only began to object to electoral democracy when the tide started to turn against them, toward a greater enfranchisement of American citizens who had previously been ignored, unheard, and left out in the cold. That’s democracy, not communism. If you don’t like democracy when it produces results you don’t like, man up and have the decency to say so directly without a bunch of inflammatory bogus rhetoric, hot air, and paranoid fear-mongering.
Chris Norden
Moscow
Spoilers
So, we of a certain age have been practicing dying every night for a very long time. In hospice, we’ll have plenty of painkillers — just the agony of leaving before the movie ends.
Think of a new angel before a door marked “Spoilers.” Veteran angel says to another: “They show her the next 500 years of history, then zap her so she won’t come back as a ghost to tell us all!”
But here is what she’d tell us: Sleepy Joe, against all odds, has renounced further U.S. imperialism; has put the executive military might against the Supreme Court’s puny staff of Marshals, to uphold its former law in Texas according to his oath to faithfully execute our laws, and with the new $3-plus trillion budget has bought the Trump voters with free college education for them, their kids, and grandkid … yes, socialism and the death rattle of neo-liberalism, too!
Even Fox News and pouty Mitch say we should be vaccinated — so that must be fear of a coming mid-term tsunami against the right. So happy endings, comrades! We can die in peace and also have President Harris sing us to our rest.
Ronald Hufham
Moscow